Tiger King Is Officially Coming Back For Season 2

Netflix hit big in 2020 with its documentary and docudrama slate, reviving the genre by marrying it to America’s other favorite obsession, true crime. The avatar of that movement was none other than Joe Exotic, who went from an obscure dude who owned tigers to a household name thanks to Netflix’s series, Tiger King. Although Exotic’s story seemed to be a mostly closed-ended tale, where there are ratings, there’s a way to make more content, and Tiger King Season 2 is indeed going to be streaming to our TVs — and soon.

Tiger King wasn’t expected to be the kind of runaway hit that it was in March 2020. But COVID lockdown times can do strange things to people trapped in their homes with only streaming series and Twitter to connect them. The story of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, the self-proclaimed “Tiger King,” and his rivalry with feloow big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin was so over the top it became all anyone could talk about.

But it wasn’t the only true-crime series that hit big on Netflix. Between the revival of Unsolved Mysteries and the deep dive into the college admission scandal known as Varsity Blues, it seemed Netflix had practically cornered the market on docudramas. So naturally, there’s going to be more where that came from. Here’s everything we know so far about Tiger King Season 2.

Tiger King Season 2 Trailer

On Sept. 23, 2021, Netflix released a teaser featuring its new lineup of thrilling documentary series. The slate is, of course, anchored by the 400-pound cat in the corner, Tiger King Season 2.Although the teaser gave little away about the new season, just that it’s coming back at all is enough for most fans to get excited.

Tiger King Season 2 Plot

When Tiger King Season 2 was initially tossed around as an idea, there were rumors that the show would move on from Joe Exotic to a new tiger-based true crime story. There were claims in The Hollywood Reporter that a Season 2 might focus on Siegfried and Roy and the tiger attack that left Roy Horn permanently injured and ended their long running Vegas act.

But the teaser seems to suggest those reports are erroneous. Not only is Joe Exotic’s portrait front and center, but also footage from Season 2 shows both him and Carole Baskin as part of the new season. Considering the notoriety the series brought to both people (and some allegations that suggested Baskin might have a few secrets to hide), perhaps there’s more story to tell after all.

Tiger King Season 2 Release Date

Netflix has not yet announced when Tiger King Season 2 will debut. However, with the rest of the year already pretty stacked, it seems likely the series will not return until early 2022.