These Tweets About 'Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page At The MTV Movie & TV Awards Are SO Thirsty

The Duke of Hastings is burning brighter than ever. After charming Daphne Bridgerton and countless Netflix viewers, he's also won over MTV. Case in point: These thirsty tweets about Bridgerton star Regé Jean Page's MTV Movie & TV Awards win, which prove that his star power is here to stay.

During the May 16 awards show, Page won the award for Breakthrough Performance for his already-iconic portrayal of Simon on Bridgerton, and for his performance in the Amazon film Sylvie's Love. Although the actor is currently filming a new Dungeons & Dragons movie and couldn't be there in person, he looked dashing as ever when he accepted his Golden Popcorn trophy remotely.

"I know that everyone who worked on Bridgerton, who worked on [Sylvie's Love], worked incredibly hard to give audiences stories and shows that we could just feel good about," he said. "That's so important — it has been for me the last year. We wanted everyone to know they deserve love stories. They deserve happily ever afters no matter who they are, no matter where they're from, no matter when they're from."

Needless to say, Page's fans were thrilled to see his breakout work recognized at a major awards show. They soon took to Twitter to share their excitement... and their thirst.

But some fans also noted how Page's recognition for Bridgerton was bittersweet, since he won't appear in future seasons.

Although Page's time in Bridgerton has come to an end, fans can rest assured there was no bad blood between him and the beloved Netflix show — it turns out the Duke of Hastings was always meant to be a single-season character.

After his exit, the actor took to Instagram to fondly reminisce on his Bridgerton days. "The ride of a lifetime. It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke," he wrote in an April 3 post. "Joining this family — not just onscreen, but offscreen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans — it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."

Between hosting Saturday Night Live earlier this year and landing a starring role in Dungeons & Dragons, it's clear Page's Breakthrough Performance award was so well deserved.