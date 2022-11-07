So, The Watcher Is Getting A Season 2 For Some Reason

The Watcher isn’t going to stop watching anytime soon, and neither are fans of Netflix’s psychological thriller series. In a pretty surprising announcement, Netflix picked up The Watcher for a second season on Nov. 7, less than a month after the first season became a buzzy hit for the steamer. The real question is what The Watcher Season 2 will be about, since Season 1 already covered pretty much everything that happened in the real-life Watcher case. As fans mull over what this mysterious new season will look like, here’s everything we know so far about The Watcher Season 2.

In its first season, The Watcher fully explored the unsolved true case of the Broaddus family, who were haunted by a mysterious stalker in 2014. The show was naturally presumed to be a limited series since it was based on an unsolved case, so Netflix’s renewal came as quite the surprise. Adding to the confusion, the first season’s finale was notoriously torn apart by viewers, many of whom called it unsatisfying since it didn’t reveal the Watcher’s identity. It’s unclear what route the series will go in its second season; the first season was left open-ended so the show could continue with the haunting of 657 Boulevard and potentially reveal the Watcher’s identity at long last, but that would make the new season entirely fictional, since the real Watcher case remains unsolved. On the other hand, The Watcher could go the anthology route and adapt an entirely different unsolved crime in Season 2. Showrunner Ryan Murphy is pretty well-known for his anthologies, so that definitely feels like an option.

For now, the direction of Season 2 is as big a mystery as the Watcher case itself, but the one thing we do know for sure is that a second season is coming.

Netflix

The Watcher Season 2 Predicted Cast

Another big mystery surrounding Season 2 is what the cast will look like. Upon its renewal, Netflix didn’t confirm whether the main cast from Season 1 would be returning or not, and since Season 2 could potentially refocus on a new family moving into 657 Boulevard (or tell a whole new story entirely), there will likely be some major cast shake-ups. Only time will tells if Bobby Cannavale, Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge, and the rest of Season 1’s stars will reprise their roles, take on new characters, or disappear from the series altogether.

The Watcher Season 2 Predicted Release Date

Netflix has yet to reveal when Season 2 of The Watcher will drop. The first season had a creepily fitting October release date, so Season 2 may also eye a spooky season release date in 2023.