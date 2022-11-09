The Crown's Season 5 Soundtrack Is A Royal Delight

The Crown’s early seasons were set in the 1940s and ‘50s, and the episodes were accompanied by a period-appropriate soundtrack. But the songs have moved along as the show has moved into the more modern era to reflect the years that have gone by. The Crown Season 4 primarily represented a new wave of songs, showing Diana's modern attitude. Now, the songs on The Crown’s Season 5 soundtrack are a perfect split between the Windsor family’s old-fashioned sensibilities and the contemporary world.

The modern world hit the royal family hard in the ‘90s. It is not a spoiler to reveal that Charles and Diana’s divorce is a central plot point this season. Like Season 4, the modern songs represent how much Diana is not a part of the family. But there are also plenty of songs from the 1950s as the show calls back to Margaret and Elizabeth’s early years.

It’s an eclectic mix of songs in various genres, especially when The Crown’s official score comes into play, including Diana’s fairytale theme from Season 4 and Elizabeth’s and Margaret’s songs that call back to Season 1. For fans of the royal family, it’s as fun a ride as the series is.

The Crown Season 5, Episode 1, “Queen Victoria Syndrome”

“Rule Britannia” by James Thomson/Thomas Arne

“Scylla et Glaucus: Acte IV, scène 4 - Récit et invocation de Circé: Et toi, dont les embrasements...Noires divinités” by Jean-Marie Leclair

“Emotions” by Mariah Carey

“Chaconne from King Arthur” by Henry Purcell

“Auf Dem Wasser Zu Singen, D. 774” by Franz Schubert

The Crown Season 5, Episode 2, “The System”

“Amazing Grace” by John Newton & E. O. Excell

“My Destiny” by Lionel Richie

The Crown Season 5, Episode 3 “Mou Mou”

“Blue Skies Are Around The Corner” by Jack Hylton

“Islamic Call to Prayer/Amazing Azan” by Idris Aslami

“I’m Old Fashioned” by Geraldo & His Orchestra

“Padam Padam” by Edith Piaf

“Eight Waltzes, Suite For Orchestra: VI. The First Echelon Waltz (Op. 99)” by Thomas Sanderling & the Russian Philharmonic Orchestra

The Crown Season 5, Episode 4 “Annus Horribilis”

“Abide With Me” by King College Cambridge Choir

“Swan Lake Op. 20, Act II: No. 13, Dance of the Cygnets” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

“Stardust” by Hoagy Carmichael

“Praeludium (Fantasia Und Fugew G-moll BWV 542: Fuge” by Marie Claire Alain

“Spem in Alium” by Thomas Tallis

The Crown Season 5, Episode 5, “The Way Ahead”

“Sleep, Dearie, Sleep” by The Lone Piper

“BWV 166: Wo gehest du hin?” by Markus Volpert, J.S. Bach-Stiftung & Rudolf Lutz

“Don’t Sweat the Technique” by Eric B & Rakim

The Crown Season 5, Episode 6, “Ipatiev House”

“Le Donna Et Mobile” by Verdi

“God Save the Queen” by John Bull

“Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom” by Sergei Rachmaninoff

The Crown Season 5, Episode 7, “No Woman’s Land”

“The Only One I Know” by The Charlatans

“Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star

“A Girl Like You” by Edwyn Collins

The Crown Season 5, Episode 8 “Gunpowder”

“When They Sound The All Clear” by Vera Lynn

“One Night Only” by Tom Eyen & Henry Krieger

“Physical” by Olivia Newton-John

“Boombastic” by Shaggy

“Dear Lord and Father of Mankind” by King College Cambridge Choir

The Crown Season 5, Episode 9 “Couple 31”

Charles and Diana’s divorce episode only has The Crown’s score to accompany it.

The Crown Season 5, Episode 10 “Decommissioned”

“Fly Like An Eagle” by Seal

“Things Can Only Get Better” by D:Ream

“Swan Lake, Op. 20, Act I: Finale: The Flight of Swans” by Ondrej Lenárd & Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra

“BWV 147: Aria: Schame Dich, O Seele, Nicht” by Ingrid Kertesi, Jozsef Mukk, Judit Nemeth, Istvan Gati, Hungarian Radio Chorus, Mátyás Antal & Budapest Failoni Chamber Orchestra

All episodes of The Crown Season 5 are streaming on Netflix. Season 6 is expected to debut in 2023.