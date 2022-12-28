A Player From The Circle Was Previously On Big Brother

If there’s one person coming into Season 5 of The Circle with a slight advantage in knowing how reality shows work, it’s Brett Robinson. The ultra-confident cybersecurity engineer was previously a contestant on Big Brother, and his impressive social game actually got him pretty far in the competition. Now, he’s bringing his alliance-forming strategy into The Circle. So, will things work out the same for him, or will Brett finally get his win? Here’s everything to know about Season 5’s biggest potential threat.

Brett made his reality TV debut back in 2018 on Season 20 of Big Brother, where he wound up coming in sixth place. Although he didn’t make it to the finale, Brett still survived until very close to the end, and made strong bonds to do so. As part of the dominant Level 6 alliance, Brett sailed through most of the season, until his alliance-mates found out he was planning to backstab them in the final weeks. Because of this, his alliance turned on him and voted him out as the second part of a surprise double eviction. Brett’s miscalculation then turned out to be his demise, but his experience in such a similar competition series will no doubt help him in The Circle.

The Circle Season 5’s Brett Robinson’s Job

Unlike the rest of the contestants, Brett didn’t mention his job in his Season 5 intro. He was a cybersecurity engineer while competing on Big Brother, and a closer look at his Circle profile reveals that’s still his profession.

The Circle Season 5’s Brett Robinson’s Instagram

As you’d expect from Brett’s whole Vegas party boy persona, his Instagram is full of shirtless selfies at the pool and wild rager shots. He definitely had a lot of pics to choose from when setting up his Circle profile.

The Circle Season 5’s Brett Robinson’s Age

Brett entered The Circle at 28, three years older than when he competed on Big Brother. He also has a new hometown this time around, calling Las Vegas, Nevada his home rather than Charlestown, Massachusetts.