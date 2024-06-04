Taylor Swift Low-Key Teased A Tortured Poets Song In 2010

Taylor Swift’s always been an autobiographical songwriter, and it turns out, one of her latest tracks off of The Tortured Poets Department takes inspo from all the way back in 2010. On X, formerly called Twitter, an old video of Swift is going viral. In it, she low-key teased her 2024 song “But Daddy I Love Him”... a full 14 years before releasing it.

In the 2010 clip, Swift is on stage at the BMI Pop Awards, accepting her Song of the Year award for “Love Story.” At the time, she said of the Fearless track, “This song I wrote it right after my one epic teenage tantrum that I ever threw in my whole life, and I remember screaming something like, ‘But daddy, I love him!’” (BTW, the viral tweet mistakenly places this acceptance speech in 2008.)

In Swift’s song “But Daddy I Love Him,” she uses nearly the same verbiage as her 2010 speech. The lyrics go: “And now I'm running with my dress unbuttoned / Screaming ‘But Daddy, I love him!’” Her “Love Story” lyrics are a little more PG: “You were Romeo, you were throwin' pebbles / And my daddy said, ‘Stay away from Juliet’ / And I was cryin' on the staircase / Beggin' you, ‘Please don't go.’”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swifties were quick to respond to the now-viral clip. “Just furthers the fact that BDILH is just a grown up angrier version of Love Story and instead of it being your parents it’s the public and the internet and your haters and fans,” one tweeted after seeing the video. Another wrote, “further proof that love story walked so but daddy i love him could RUNNN.”

Other fans pointed out how the 14-year-old Easter egg seemed to prove that Swift was living up to the “Mastermind” title. One reacted to the video, “Mastermind for real.”

Clearly, the inspo for the TTPD track has a long history — even if Swift herself doesn’t recall the exact words she used over 10 years ago.