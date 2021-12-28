Swifties Are Planning To Use The #ImFeeling22 Challenge To Ring In The New Year

2022 is just around the corner, so it’s time to get those New Year’s resolutions ready. And while everyone’s New Year’s Eve traditions may vary, Taylor Swift thinks it should be done with some celebratory music. Taylor Swift is teaching us how to ring in the new year right with a little help from her cat, Benjamin.

Swift is known for loving her cats as if they’re her own kin, so each time they have a birthday, it’s a special day at the Swift household. Her cat Benjamin celebrated his 22nd birthday (in cat years) on Dec. 27, and he received the star treatment. Swift posted a video featuring the feline to Instagram so her 194 million followers could celebrate, too.

"Benjamin is 22 in cat years. #ImFeeling2022," Swift captioned the video. In the clip, she sang along to her hit song “22” as she panned the camera to her cat. The song snippet is being used more than ever as 2022 fast approaches, and it’s gone viral in the days leading up to the new year. In fact, Swifties are now calling it the #ImFeeling2022 TikTok Challenge, and they loved that Swift herself joined in.

The best part of all? Swifties realized that if you play the song at the perfect time on Dec. 31st, just before the clock strikes midnight, the lyrics “2022” will match perfectly as the new years begins. One fan in particular pointed out the exact moment to play the song.

“If you listen to Taylor Swift’s ’22’ at exactly 11:59:18 on New Year’s Eve, you will make 2022 entrance with the lyrics ‘I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22,’ which I think is excellent!” one fan commented below Swift’s post.

Fans only have a few more days to hop on the #ImFeeling2022 TikTok challenge, so it’s high time to up your TikTok game.