Taylor Momsen may have traded in fluffy holiday capes for edgy eyeliner in the decades since she starred in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, but even the punk rocker can’t resist the Whoville magic during festive season. The actor and singer has been making the most of the 25th anniversary of her holiday classic — not only releasing new versions of her nostalgic songs, but also bringing back an iconic piece of wardrobe.

Momsen shared a video of herself trying on the gingham, poofy-sleeved dress that her character Cindy Lou Who wore in 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas in a Dec. 22 Instagram post. “Yes…that is my real Cindy costume from the Grinch movie,” Momsen wrote. “25 years later…it still (kind of) fits.” Although she had a little trouble with the sleeves (“I’m too jacked,” she joked), the the she wore as a child still managed to fit her pretty perfectly.

“What a surreal holiday season,” Momsen wrote to conclude her caption.

After getting the vintage dress on, Momsen donned her character’s trademark red cape and fuzzy mittens to pose for a photoshoot.

The end result was a perfect image of what Cindy Lou Who would look like as an adult — assuming she decided to get rid of her braided up-do at some point in her life.

Universal

The recreation comes amidst Momsen’s nostalgic revisiting of her Grinch era. Two months earlier, the Pretty Reckless singer released new, rock versions of her hit holiday songs “Where Are You Christmas?” and “Christmas, Why Can’t I Find You?”

Shortly after that, Momsen reunited with Jim Carrey at the Nov. 8 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. “The entire experience was absolutely insane, kismet, universally aligned, mind-blowing and amazing,” Momsen told People of the spontaneous reunion. “Just seeing him again was the most wonderful thing that could have possibly happened. The crazy thing is that he was the same guy. Like, I didn’t know what to expect because it’s been 25 years.”

“When we actually saw each other and hugged and, you know, embraced, it was like this overwhelming, overwhelmingly warm feeling of ‘I know you like that,’” Momsen continued. “He felt like home to me is what I keep saying, and it’s just the most accurate way to describe it. It was amazing.”