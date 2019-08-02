Before she was a beloved pop star, Ariana Grande was running through the halls of Hollywood Arts High School as Cat on Nickelodeon's Victorious. Since then, Grande has popped up on TV for things like Saturday Night Live, Hairspray Live!, and Scream Queens. While fans still have to keep fingers crossed for a Victorious reunion, the singer is briefly returning to TV with another Hollywood icon soon. Ariana Grande will guest star on Jim Carrey's Kidding, so start preparing to see her in a new light.

Kidding, which premiered in September 2018, is a comedy-drama that follows children's TV star Jeff Piccirillo (Carrey), aka Mr. Pickles. In the first season, he struggled to cope with the balance of mourning the death of his son and handling the demands of his television show. Entertainment Weekly confirmed Grande's casting news on July 31, reporting Grande will appear on the second season of the comedian's Showtime series. With her guest role slated to air later this year, Showtime has yet to announce whether Grande is playing a fictional character or herself.

Grande addressed her upcoming role on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself hugging Carrey on the Kidding set. "There aren't words," she wrote about the moment. "Thankful for the most special experience of my life. Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak. Actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined."

"I get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season," Grande continued. "This was a DREAM of an experience. Thank you thank you thank you Jim ... I have so much more to say but words actually can’t....cover it."

One of the top comments on her Instagram photo is from Grande's mother Joan, who wrote, "I am so touched and moved by this experience, not only because you got the chance to work with one of your dearest idols, it is also because it turned out even more beautifully than I could have wished for my daughter."

Carrey responded to Grande's kind words as well, tweeting, "Thank you [Ariana Grande] for visiting our weird little Kidding world. What a lovely and buoyant experience it was to have you there. You picked up the magic fairy wings and wore them well."

It's unclear if Carrey's mention of fairy wings is just a saying or a hint at Grande's Kidding role. Talk show host Conan O'Brien previously appeared on the series as himself, so Grande playing herself alongside Mr. Pickles could be very possible.

As Arianators know, this isn't the first time Grande has gotten the chance to thank her idols for their influence on her. In her viral "Thank U, Next" music video, she channeled Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner, respectively, with her takes on Legally Blonde and 13 Going on 30, and both actors shared their reactions to the video on social media. Based on Grande's Instagram pic with Carrey, getting a hands-on working opportunity with one of her heroes has even surpassed those epic shout-outs.

Season 2 of Kidding premieres at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3, on Showtime.