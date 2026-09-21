When The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives began in 2024, it was more of a joke to dramatically question if “MomTok can survive this” amid every new piece of reality TV drama. But two years later, MomTok has finally hit an obstacle so big, it really can’t survive. And now, SLOMW’s de facto protagonist is jumping ship, which is obviously putting the show’s future into serious question.

Taylor Frankie Paul announced on Sept. 21 that she decided to step away from Mormon Wives. The revelation comes a few days after her co-star Mikayla Matthews indicated Taylor was set to return for the upcoming sixth season, which informed Mikayla’s decision to leave the show. In the aftermath of Mikayla’s exit, Layla Taylor also burned bridges with Taylor in a fiery Instagram comment, and Miranda Hope has directly stated that none of the cast is still friends with Taylor after her disastrous blowup with the group in Season 5’s finale.

In her announcement, Taylor confirmed she was going to film Season 6, but changed her mind after seeing how her castmates have been calling her out. “I don’t desire to move forward like this,” Taylor wrote. “I originally was willing to be removed to let them all continue on with less stress and I’m back to that point. Some of the girls know what I’ve been through and then to turn and collectively pile on with their ‘statements’ knowing there has been ongoing abuse through the system the last 8 months on top of what I’ve endured. Almost the entire cast plus some, going at me….laughing about my kids is disgusting.”

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Taylor continued by saying her former co-stars’ treatment of her has reached “the point of bullying,” so she’s happy to no longer put herself in that environment.

“It’s a pleasure to remove myself so they can continue,” Taylor wrote. “I’ve almost convinced myself I’m deserving of all this pain and to a certain degree absolutely this is consequences of my actions. My question has been how much suffering and scrutiny is going to be enough…I’m just relieved to be out.”