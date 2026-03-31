Taylor Frankie Paul Says Jessi & Demi Supported Her After Leaked Video

Taylor Frankie Paul is giving a shoutout to some of her fellow MomTokers. Paul posted on Instagram for the first time since TMZ shared a leaked video of her and Dakota Mortensen’s domestic violence incident from 2023, leading to the cancellation of her Bachelorette season.

In the March 29 post, Paul was playing the piano. “I learned this today for no reason.. I think I have a real future in piano,” she captioned the post. Over the video, she wrote, “I was just playing around and I found I kinda like this.”

Demi Engemann — one of Paul’s former co-stars on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives — commented on the video, “So therapeutic.” Engemann also quipped, “‘True Colors’ next,” referring to a scene in SLOMW Season of Engemenn singing the track alongside her husband.

“Thank you for checking in on me as much as you have and for the wellness gift,” Paul responded to Engemann. “You and Jessi [Draper], I’ll never forget, didn’t leave my side at my lowest.” Paul notably did not mention any of her other co-stars — including Whitney Leavitt, Jen Affleck, Mayci Neeley, and Mikayla Matthews. Paul also left out Miranda McWhorter and Layla Taylor, who both released statements after the video was released.

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Engemann’s support for Paul might come as a shock for fans of the show. The two women had a lot of tension in Season 3 of the show, with Engemann referring to Paul as “disgusting.” When Engemann suddenly stopped appearing in the following season, it seemed that her relationship with all the MomTok girls was over.

On March 25, Draper publicly addressed the video on Call Her Daddy.“I don't like to judge someone in their darkest moment. I don't wanna judge the person, I’ll judge the mistake. And Taylor really has made a lot of changes, and that's what's so hard for me. This is my real friend, and she does have a really good heart, and I love her so much,” Draper said at the time.

“I've seen Taylor at her darkest moments, holding her crying. I've been there for her,” she added at the time. “I want this to be a wake-up call for them. Let's get them healthy and happy, [so they can] move forward. “I believe people can come back from things like this. I just want the kids to be safe and happy and healthy. That's all I really want for them right now.”