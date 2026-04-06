Taylor Frankie Paul says it's been "hell on earth" since February.

Taylor Frankie Paul got candid about the past 40 days in an emotional Instagram video, posted April 5. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star has been at the center of major controversy following a March 16 report about alleged domestic violence incidents concerning her and Dakota Mortensen that occurred on Feb. 24 and 25. Afterwards, Mortensen filed a restraining order and was granted temportary sole custody of their son, Ever. Then, three days after the latest round of allegations were made public, a video of Paul and Mortensen’s 2023 domestic dispute (to which she pled guilty to felony aggravated assault) was leaked — prompting ABC to cancel Paul’s Bachelorette season.

Paul gave an update on how she’s doing on April 5. “He is risen and he is real,” she wrote over the video, which was posted on Easter Sunday. “I got chills today when I realized it’s been 40 days exactly today in this frantic state.” The post featured several clips of Paul, bible passages, handwritten notes, and supportive texts. It also included a photo of over-the-counter pain relievers.

“The last 40 days felt like hell on earth. Through every panic attack I prayed for strength as I could feel my body breaking down and out from the distress of it all,” Paul captioned the post. “And HE sent just that in various ways along with so many undeniable signs saying ‘I am with you’ which I can’t wait to share that part.”

“I’ve prayed since I was young and never strayed away because I believe he wants us to ask for help especially during our lowest points,” she continued. “However, instead of just asking I switched over to thanking him at the end of each day no matter how low I felt.”

That same day, she posted an IG Story, announcing that she is “detach[ing]” herself from Mormonism.

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Paul has kept mostly quiet in the wake of this controversy. However, she did tell Good Morning America on March 18 that the allegations from February felt like “the end of the world.” Her rep also gave a statement to Entertainment Weekly on March 19, addressing the leaked video:

It's sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child. Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son's birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior. Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences.

Paul also responded to ABC’s decision to cancel the Bachelorette. "Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security,” her spokesperson told People. “After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm."

The statement continued: "There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives. Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story."