Here Are All The Targaryens' Dragons In House Of The Dragon

Game of Thrones may have focused on the Iron Throne of its title, but its true magic came from Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons. Those fiery beasts give House of the Dragon its title, but these larger namesakes have not had much screentime so far. Let’s run down the Targaryen dragons in House Of The Dragon, who they allow to ride them, and when fans can expect them to turn up.

Warning: Spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 3 follow. You cannot call your show House of the Dragon and not have multiple giant beats flying around the city. As Viserys notes in the opening episode, though the Targaryens’ control over their flock is mostly an illusion, they are also the source of the family’s power. An irony and one he feels is essential for anyone who follows him to the Iron Throne to understand.

The series has promised to go big on dragons, with a whopping 17 to appear throughout the series. Not that all of them will show up in Season 1; of that group, only nine will appear on screen in the first 10 episodes. That’s still quite a few, and it may be challenging to keep track of them all. Here’s a rundown of which dragons viewers have met, which they will probably meet soon, and which ones will show up later down the line.

Let’s start with the dragons the show has introduced in the first half of the season.

Syrax (Rhaenyra Targaryen)

The first dragon to appear in the series, with her rider astride, is Syrax, Rhaenyra’s faithful companion. A medium-sized female dragon who will lay eggs that birth further dragons in later seasons, Syrax is notable for her gold scales. As Syrax’s first rider, Rhaenyra has been flying on her back since turning seven and is as attached to Syrax as Syrax is to her.

Caraxes (Daemon Targaryen)

The other dragon appearing in the premiere is Caraxes, Daemon’s ride. Daemon is the second Targaryen to ride Caraxes; he was initially bonded to Jaehaerys Targaryen’s original heir, Aemon. Nicknamed Blood Wyrm, this giant red beast is formidable in battle, and he and Daemon make a majestic pair.

Seasmoke (Laenor Velaryon)

Introduced in the show’s third episode, Laenor Velaryon, son of Lord Corlys, takes after his mother in his ability to ride. A young grey and white beast, Laenor is his first rider, and it took some of the Targaryens by surprise to see him accept Laenor when the young Prince claimed Seasmoke as his ride.

Balerion (Viserys Targaryen)

Viserys is never on dragonback because his dragon passed away by the time the series starts. The King’s ride was the famed Balerion, originally ridden by Aegon The Conqueror, passed down through the generations. Viserys was Balerion’s fourth rider and the third king to grace his back. After Balerion passed, Viserys hung his skull in the dragon pit and ordered candles to be constantly lit as he mourned his best friend.

As the show jumps forward in time, we’ll meet a few more dragons this season.

Vhagar (Laena Velaryon)

Viserys isn’t the only one who rides one of the OG dragons from Aegon’s Conquest. Vhagar, originally ridden by Aegon’s wife Visenya Targaryen, is still alive and kicking. The bronze beast was initially passed down to Baelon Targaryen, Jaehaerys Targaryen’s second heir and father of the current King Viserys. When the show begins, Rhaenys’ daughter, Laena, has claimed Vhagar to be her third rider.

Meleys (Princess Rhaenys)

Speaking of The Queen Who Never Was, fans expect her dragon, Meleys, will be turning up sooner rather than later. Ridden initially by Viserys’ mother, Alyssa Targaryen, this bright red dragon was dubbed “The Red Queen.” By the time Rhaeys claimed her, she was an old and lazy dragon but quietly cunning and terrifying when angry.

Sunfyre (Aemon Targaryen)

Alicent’s son Aegon is two years old in Episode 3, but he’ll grow up soon enough as the show time jumps forward. When the series reaches his teenage years, he’ll have young Sunfyre by his side. Sunfyre was a golden dragon, all the way down to the flames he breathes, and considered one of the most beautiful dragons ever. Aegon was his first rider.

Warning: Discussing further dragons may contain future spoilers for House of the Dragon, so stop here if you don’t want to know.

Other dragons that may appear this season:

Vermax (Jacaerys Targaryen)

Rhaenyra’s oldest son, Jacaerys, was beset by rumors he was not legitimately the son of Laenor, her lawfully wedded husband — rumors fanned by Otto Hightower. The Hightowers even suggested the clutch of dragon’s eggs given to him as a birthday present would never hatch, but they were wrong. Not only did they birth, but Jacaerys bonded with the hatching, Vermax.

Dreamfyre (Halaena Targaryen)

Aemon’s sister-wife and Alicent’s only daughter bonded with the dragon Dreamfyre. The dragon had been born under Aegon I’s rule, and Halaena was the second rider to bond with her. A sender blue dragon, Dreamfyre, looked beautiful but was very deadly.

Moondancer (Baela Targaryen)

Though Daemon is currently childless, that will change very soon. His oldest daughter, Baela Targaryen, was not interested in men or dancing or marriage, only dragon riding. Moondancer was small when Baela bonded her, slender pale green with pearl horns and crest. As one of the first dragons to never reach an entirely proper size (heralding the Targaryen’s ongoing loss of stature), it seems likely Moondancer will be introduced this first season.

As for dragons that will probably appear in future seasons:

Morning (Rhaena Targaryen)

Daemon Targaryen’s second daughter, and Baela’s younger twin, rode Morning. A black and pink dragon, Morning is not a big fighter and will be one of the few dragons it’ll be safe to get emotionally attached to, as historically, she will survive the coming battles.

Arrax (Lucerys Targaryen)

Jacaerys’ middle brother, Lucerys, will come of age in further seasons and ride in support of his brother and mother’s claims to the throne. His dragon, Arrax, a pearly white beast who breathed yellow flames, bonded to him as a hatchling, much like his older brother, despite rumors he was not a true Targaryen.

Tyraxes (Joffrey Targaryen)

Rhaenyra’s youngest child and Jacaerys’ other brother, Joffrey, bonded with the third hatching from the clutch given to Rhaenryna and Jacaerys. Like Moondancer, Tyraxes was startlingly small for a dragon and had not grown big enough to ride by the time Joffrey came of age.

Tessarion (Daeron Targaryen)

Aegon II’s younger brother, and the youngest of Alicent’s children, Daeron, rode in support of his brother’s claim to the throne once he comes of age. His dragon, Tessarion, was also much smaller than expected, though big enough to ride and very nimble.

Silverwing (Ulf White)

Silverwing is one of the few dragons not ridden by a true-blooded Targaryen but a bastard, Ulf White. Silverwing was an important dragon, first ridden by Jaehaerys’ wife, Queen Alysanne, and when Ulf White claimed her, it was a bit of a shock. However, Ulf’s skills and his relationship with Silverwing push him up the ranks.

Stormcloud (Aegon III)

In the long look ahead, there’s Stormcloud, the dragon ridden by Daemon, and Rhaenyra’s son will be a crucial beast, but for now, the spoilers surrounding him are too significant to name. However, should the show run the entire arc of the Dance of Dragons, Stormcloud will arrive by the final season.

A few dragons hang out around Dragonstone or in King’s Landing in the Dragon pit but aren’t ridden by notable characters. One of them, Vermithor, will play a significant part in the Dance of Dragons, though a Targaryen does not ride him. A few wild dragons have never had riders, like Sheepstealer, The Grey Ghost, and the most fearsome, The Cannibal. Whether or not they make the cut remains to be seen.

House of the Dragon Season 1 continues with new episodes every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.