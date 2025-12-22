Sydney Sweeney Reveals If The Housemaid Sequels Will Happen

Sydney Sweeney is ready to take on her next cleaning job. Though it may seem like everything got wrapped up in the end of her newly released thriller The Housemaid, book readers know that there are still a lot more adventures in Millie Calloway’s future. And Sweeney is enthusiastic about bringing those next chapters to the big screen.

The Housemaid fully adapted Freida McFadden’s 2022 novel of the same name, chronicling Millie’s beginnings as a live-in homemaker with ulterior motives of violently punishing abusive husbands. McFadden followed up that book with 2023’s The Housemaid’s Secret, and 2024’s The Housemaid Is Watching. She’s also published the short story The Housemaid’s Wedding, set between those two books.

With so much source material to work with, Sweeney is excited at the prospect of making more Housemaid movies. “I would love to,” Sweeney told People. “I was such a huge fan of the books, so I would be just as happy as everyone else being able to see more Housemaids come to life and getting to explore more of Millie.”

The actor also revealed why she wants to keep playing Millie for as long as she can. “She’s spicy. She is a fighter. She knows what she believes in and she stands up for it. I love characters like that,” Sweeney said. “I love seeing movies that have just fully embraced female rage.”

Lionsgate

And Sweeney isn’t the only big name pulling for some sequels. Director Paul Feig said he could see making more movies if this first one performs well, and McFadden is already sold on letting Feig adapt the rest of her novels. “That would be a dream. I know Paul Feig would do an amazing job in the sequel,” McFadden said. “He’s incredible.”

While nothing is official just yet, the next movie would almost certainly tell the story of The Housemaid’s Secret, in which Millie is hired by a mysterious woman who has alleged her husband is abusive. However, this story has even more unexpected twists than the first one, so you’ll either have to pick up a copy or hope that another movie gets made to find out what’s next.