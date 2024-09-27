Sydney Sweeney "Was Practically Begging" For Boob Jokes On SNL

When Sydney Sweeney hosted Saturday Night Live back in March, she was ready to use every tool at her disposal to get a laugh. Yes, that includes some notable physical assets. Although Sweeney’s episode did cause some backlash over how much it focused on her body, SNL writer and performer Bowen Yang recently revealed that she was all-in on the boob jokes. In fact, she encouraged them.

“She came in and was like, ‘Please, everyone, make jokes about my boobs,’” Yang revealed on a Sept. 25 podcast appearance. “She was practically begging everybody.” Yang told the anecdote to provide “an example of a host who came in and understood how she was being consumed and perceived already.”

The show’s writers definitely took Sweeney’s note. The March 2 episode that Sweeney hosted included several sketches that hinged on the Euphoria star’s attractiveness. Most notably, Sweeney played a Hooters waitress who racks up thousands of dollars in tips despite being bad at her job in what became the episode’s most viral sketch.

The revelation that Sweeney encouraged the jokes about her appearance may come as a surprise to many, considering Sweeney’s fans were critical of how SNL fixated on the star’s body. When the episode aired, it received a lot of backlash online as viewers called out the show for what seemed to a narrow view of Sweeney’s talent. The argument was backed by Sweeney’s past comments about being over-sexualized in some of her acting roles.

However, Sweeney herself has spoken about how she wanted to use her time on SNL to poke fun at the public perception of her. “There's so many people out there who are like, ‘Oh, she's famous because she showed her boobs,” Sweeney told GQ two weeks after her SNL episode. “You just learn the system. You can try and fight it but they just fight back. Even if you stand up for yourself, people are going to attack you for standing up for yourself.”