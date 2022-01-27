Streaming
Heather Headley as Helen Decatur in episode 201 of 'Sweet Magnolias'

Here's Everything To Remember About Sweet Magnolias Season 1

Pour it out, and get your recap on.

By Lexi Williams
Richard Ducree/Netflix

Sweet Magnolias may seem like a light and breezy show for mindless viewing, but it’s actually full of drama and tons of overlapping plotlines. Here’s a Sweet Magnolias Season 1 character-by-character recap to keep everything straight as you watch Season 2.

Richard Ducree/Netflix

Maddie

Maddie’s story begins with an ending — of her marriage, that is. When her husband leaves her for his pregnant mistress, Maddie reinvents her life, opening a spa with her two best friends and starting to date the new high school baseball coach.

Richard Ducree/Netflix

Tap