Here's Everything To Remember About Sweet Magnolias Season 1

Pour it out, and get your recap on.
Sweet Magnolias may seem like a light and breezy show for mindless viewing, but it’s actually full of drama and tons of overlapping plotlines. Here’s a Sweet Magnolias Season 1 character-by-character recap to keep everything straight as you watch Season 2.
Maddie’s story begins with an ending — of her marriage, that is. When her husband leaves her for his pregnant mistress, Maddie reinvents her life, opening a spa with her two best friends and starting to date the new high school baseball coach.