This New Succession Promo Teases The Most Intense Episode Of The Season

Succession is Game of Thrones played out in modern-day boardrooms, with third and fourth holiday homes instead of castles and cell phones instead of ravens. In Westeros, it was the Small Council that met and moved mountains. Here in present-day America, it’s shareholders who carry this power. And after weeks of hearing about who or what the shareholders might want, it’s time for them to gather and express their opinions in the Succession Season 3, Episode 5 promo.

Warning: Spoilers for Succession Season 3, Episode 4 follow. “Lion in the Meadow” attempted a truce between the two sides of the ongoing inter-family conflict by bringing Logan and Kendall Roy together at the behest of Josh Aronson. Aronson, a swing vote minority stakeholder, made it clear to both sides of the Roy family that, should they not put this fight to bed, he would consider voting to give control of the company to someone else. His threat wasn’t idle either. By episode’s end, Kendall and Logan remained at odds, and Josh was seen talking to Stewy, one of half of the pair organizing the hostile takeover bid.

But though the truce was short-lived, the Roy family still has to deal with the upcoming vote and the all-important yearly Shareholders Meeting where it will take place. The teaser for next week suggests it will be a walk out of the meadow and into the lions’ den proper.

Episode 5 is titled “Retired Janitors of Idaho,” and the synopsis suggests that curveballs will abound. “Kendall and the Waystar team find themselves working together at the annual shareholders’ meeting, where Logan’s health takes a turn.”

Last week’s truce ended when Kendall realized his father’s honeyed words about him being the best of his children were all a performance for Josh. But Kendall’s response, needling his father as they walked along the beach, masked a real crisis moment. Logan was no longer in shape enough to handle such exercise. For the first time since Season 1, fans saw the old man’s health once again falter. He recovered, but how long until another medical crisis forces the issue of succession once and for all?

Episode 4 also saw Shiv go up against the White House for that little FBI stunt using ATN, just as Logan threatened. Logan Roy has always seen himself as a kingmaker in the world of DC leadership, but in the end, POTUS has the power of the judiciary behind him. If he wants ATN to behave, he holds the strings to do it. It doesn’t matter how much leverage Logan Roy thinks he has. No one wants to be told the President is on line one when the DoJ is knocking at their doors.

Succession Season 3 continues with new episodes every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and streams directly following on HBO Max.