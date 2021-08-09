Dan Levy's New Show Sounds Wildly Different From Schitt's Creek

When Schitt’s Creek ended, it did so at the height of its popularity on the way to becoming a cultural juggernaut. The Emmys sealed the deal later that year by rewarding the overlooked series with a historic landslide, taking home all seven awards in the comedy category. For creator Dan Levy, it was merely a matter of time before someone eagerly snatched up his next project, and Hulu was right there to do it. The series that resulted, Standing By, doesn’t seem much like Schitt’s Creek at all, but it does seem a lot of fun.

After releasing Schitt’s Creek’s final season, Levy has mostly been on a victory lap. Besides appearing on Saturday Night Live and some high-profile commercials, Levy has spent his time quietly writing behind the scenes. But the work has paid off, as his first series since Schitt’s Creek has been picked up straight-to-series by Hulu. (That’s a fancy way of saying they don’t have to make a pilot episode before the streaming service agrees to a whole season.) But there’s a twist that viewers might not be expecting. The new series isn’t live-action. Instead, it’s an animated comedy.

But even though Levy won’t be personally appearing on screen, his cartoon alter-ego will. Here’s everything for fans to know about Standing By:

Standing By Plot

SAGAwards2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If Schitt’s Creek was a story about a family bound by its Earthly desires (mostly a desire to get out of Schitt’s Creek), Standing By is all about the Heavenly pursuits. The new series is set on Earth but among the angels. As in, the ones who are stuck here, looking after humanity as their guardians.

Here’s the synopsis:

Standing By is a satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels and the lessons they’ll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they’re in charge of protecting but also each other.

Standing By Cast

Levy will star in the series as Carey. He’s a newly deceased, vaguely cynical newbie in the group who is just coming off living a lonely, isolated life in New York City and isn’t so sure this is his idea of heaven. In fact, he sounds a bit like David Rose, stuck in a backwater, trying to figure out how he got here.

With the show newly greenlit, the rest of the cast is not set as yet. Hulu will announce who with join Levy’s series in the coming months.

Standing By Trailer

With the series only just going into production, there’s no trailer as of yet. Most of Hulu’s animated series don’t get trailers until close to the release date, so fans may have to wait a while..

Standing By Release Date

Standing By is part of a new slate of adult animation from Hulu, to go along with series like Solar Opposites and Animaniacs. The former will get a fourth season, expected to arrive in the spring of 2022, which is when Animaniacs Season 2 is also expected to arrive.

Though there is no release date for Standing By at this time, it’s a pretty good bet Hulu will want to have the series ready to go around the same time.