Simone Biles Has "No Shame" About Her Boob Job

Simone Biles has a whole new look, and she’s ready to be transparent about it. The superstar Olympian first coyly teased some new cosmetic surgeries in an Oct. 29 TikTok, prompting viewers to guess she had a breast augmentation. And now she’s confirmed the speculation.

Biles spoke about what motivated her to get the surgery in a Nov. 13 People interview. “OK, obviously you can notice the breasts,” the gymnast said. “It's just feeling good about yourself and loving yourself, and I've always been very vocal about that. And not that I didn't like the way I looked or the way I felt. It's just something that I notice obviously a little bit more because I live in this body, I'm just so used to it.”

In addition to going under the knife for her breasts, Biles also revealed that she had a lower blepharoplasty to eliminate what she said were “hereditary” under-eye bags, and a surgery on her earlobe to correct its appearance after she had an earring ripped out years ago.

Biles emphasized she wants to be “to be open, honest, and relatable” about her recent surgical decisions. “It shows young girls that they have the right to their own choices, whatever they are, and that's no shame added as well,” she said. “I feel like nowadays with social media, you see everyone and you're like, ‘Oh my God, how does she look so good?’ Social media is not real, so that's why I try to be as transparent as possible.”

Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The athlete recalled how an incident with injectable cosmetics last year encouraged her to be as honest as possible about what she does to her appearance. “That's why also I've told them, on my 27th birthday I got Botox — and for me, it didn't go well. I didn't like it because I had a floating eyebrow and everyone was asking what that was,” Biles said. “So I tried to share it, and it's like, you don't have to do these things to fall in line to seem whatever. As long as you love yourself, that's really all that matters.”