Already Finished Lupin Part 2? Here's What To Watch Next

In January 2021, Lupin dropped on Netflix and received acclaim from critics and viewers alike. The show, based on the French fictional character Arsène Lupin, was heavily watched, even beating out Netflix hits like The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton for most streams in its first month. After a six-month hiatus, Netflix released Lupin Part 2 in June, but with each part consisting of only five episodes, it’s easy to stream the entire show in one day. Luckily for fans of the French drama, there are 12 other shows similar to Lupin they can watch next.

Lupin follows Assane Diop, a thief who makes it his goal to avenge his father’s death through various schemes, including a daring museum heist. The show also revolves around Assane’s attempt to mend his broken family as he co-parents his teenage son with his ex-wife. Further, the series includes pointed critiques of race and class relations, making it a compelling watch all around.

Although some of the shows on this list may not have *all* the trimmings of Lupin, they each revolve around central mysteries that have tons of twists and turns. From crime dramas to post-apocalyptic worlds, these shows will satisfy your urge to go down another rabbit hole.

01 Sherlock One of the more obvious comparisons to Lupin is the BBC’s Sherlock. The hit show follows Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his partner, John Watson (Martin Freeman), as they attempt to solve the inexplicable. Like Lupin, Sherlock focuses on the characters’ personal relationships and traumas, making it more than just any ordinary crime drama.

02 Killing Eve Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer steal the show in this BBC drama as an assassin and villain, respectively, whose lives intertwine in unexpected and complicated ways. Lupin creator George Kay also wrote on Killing Eve, which explains why the two dramas share many similarities, like their ability to leave viewers at the edge of their seats.

03 Money Heist Money Heist, Netflix’s popular Spanish drama, follows a group of thieves who are led by a mastermind known as “the professor.” Similar to Lupin, the show centers around an elaborate and dangerous theft, but this time, instead of a museum, the characters target the Royal Mint of Spain as they attempt to print billions of euros. The series shows both perspectives, as it also follows the police officers who are hoping to capture the professor.

04 How To Get Away With Murder How To Get Away With murder follows law professor and criminal defense attorney Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) and a group of her students she handpicked to help with cases from her firm. But the students and Annalise soon get entangled in secrets and mysteries, leading to lots of drama. Airing for six seasons, the show was a fan favorite, and Davis made history when she won an Emmy for her outstanding performance in the series.

05 Mare of Easttown Mare of Easttown quickly became a hit, with the HBO show trending on Twitter every Sunday. Fans had wild theories regarding the murder of Erin McMenamin and praised Kate Winslet’s portrayal as Mare Sheehan, a local investigator who attempts to solve the crime. Like Assane, Mare has a complex personal life, making her complicated story even more so.

06 Who Killed Sara? The central story in Lupin revolves around Assane clearing his father’s name and finding out whether he actually died by suicide while in prison, like the authorities claimed. Similarly, Who Killed Sara? follows a brother’s quest to avenge his sister. After being framed for Sara’s murder, Alex is intent on finding the real killer. But while investigating the truth, he learns more than expected.

07 Cruel Summer Cruel Summer, Freeform’s highest-watched premier in the network’s history, is the perfect post-Lupin watch for fans who can’t get enough of twists and turns. The show spans three years and revolves around a “he said, she said” situation between two local Texas teenagers, the popular Kate Wallis and the shy Jeanette Turner. When Kate escapes from a year of captivity, she makes a shocking allegation against Jeanette, turning their small town — and much of the nation — against her. The teen drama is full of surprises, until the last moments of its season finale, making it a must-watch thriller from start to finish.

08 Elite Dubbed a crossover between Riverdale and Gossip Girl, Netflix’s Elite follows three working-class teenagers who win a scholarship to an exclusive private school. But tensions arise between the new kids and the wealthy students, which ultimately ends in murder. The show’s been praised for both its diversity and compelling storylines.

09 Sweet Tooth Set in a post-apocalyptic world where hybrid animal-children will soon replace humans, Sweet Tooth is an oddball series with a ton of heart. After a pandemic altered the world forever, a deer-child sets out to find his mother with the help of a new friend. Like Lupin, Sweet Tooth focuses on parental bonds while also unraveling a central mystery. In this case, the characters uncover the truth about the illness that forever changed their world.

10 The Wilds Amazon Prime Video’s The Wilds received glowing reviews when it dropped in 2020, with some viewers calling it just as compelling as Lost, the OG plane crash drama. The show is set on an eerie island but stands out for its authentic and complex portrayals between the characters, a group of teenage girls just trying to survive... literally.

11 Invincible At first look, this DC cartoon from Amazon Prime Video may seem completely different from Lupin, but at their core, both revolve around complex stories between fathers and sons. Whereas Lupin attempts to piece together a mystery about his father’s death, Invincible revolves around teenager Mark Grayson coming to terms with the truth behind his superhero father’s legacy.