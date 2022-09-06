Jen Enters The Awk Online Dating World In This She-Hulk Sneak Peek

Dating is hard for anyone, but especially when you’re a newly formed supersized superhero. That’s what Jennifer Walters realizes in a sneak peek clip from Season 1, Episode 4 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The minute-long clips teases Jen’s ultimate dating dilemma: Should she date as Jen, or as her new alter-ego She-Hulk?

The clip opens with Jen (Tatiana Maslany) enjoying a night out with her paralegal/bestie Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga), who’s totally preoccupied by Jen’s Matcher profile. As usual, Jen is all business and has even used her corporate headshot as her profile pic on the dating app, which Nikki is horrified to discover. In fact, Nikki wants Jen to lean so far away from her uptight corporate vibe that she suggests Jen start dating as She-Hulk.

Nikki admits that even though she hates Jen’s new superhero name, it’s grown on her. “I don’t know, I can’t stop saying it,” she says. “It’s really catchy.” And with the new name, comes a whole new dating profile, according to Nikki. You can check out her new perspective on Jen’s dating life, as well as her tips for playing “the numbers game” of swiping in the Season 1, Episode 4 She-Hulk clip below:

The difficulties of being a single woman navigating the dating world are universal, and that’s part of what Maslany explores in her role as She-Hulk. She previously told POPSUGAR, “Her anger, her largeness, her taking up space in a room — all of that is fertile ground for us to play. And play with it comedically, to flip the standard on its head so that you can laugh at it but you're also aware that it's the truth of every woman walking into a space."

The sneak peek clip of She-Hulk Season 1, Episode 4 doesn’t show any of Jen/She-Hulk’s upcoming dates, but nothing has gone according to plan for Jen ever since she became She-Hulk, so fans can definitely expect the unexpected from her dates. The real question is whether or not she’ll be able to find someone who doesn’t need a step stool to kiss her 6 foot 7 inch She-Hulk frame.

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stream Thursdays on Disney+.