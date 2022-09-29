Ever since Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had an “affair” with Adam Levine on Sept. 19, the Maroon 5 singer hasn’t been the most popular. And when two more women came forward, sharing flirty messages that were seemingly from Levine, his reputation only got worse. Apparently, though, Levine still has one loyal fan, and um, it’s Shaquille O’Neal? During a Sept. 29 TMZ interview, the retired basketball star gave his take on the situation, and O’Neal’s reaction to Levine’s cheating scandal is unexpected.

When asked about Levine, O’Neal was complimentary. “Adam is a personal friend of mine. He’s always been a great guy,” he said, before defending the singer. “It is not my job to say, ‘You did this. You did that. You shouldn’t have did this. You shouldn’t have did that.’”

Levine is set to perform at O’Neal’s Foundation’s annual fundraising gala, “The Event,” on Oct. 1. And according to O’Neal, that gig says more about Levine’s character than the cheating accusations. “As far as I can say, he’s coming to help kids out this weekend. He’s a good man in my book.” The former NBA player emphasized, “That’s as solid as you can get.” Alrighty, then.

O’Neal acknowledged that although Levine was “going through some things right now,” he was confident that Levine would “overcome” the cheating scandal.

Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you need a refresher, Levine denied having an “affair,” but he did admit to making some pretty rough mistakes. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine wrote on a Sept. 20 Instagram Story. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he wrote. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine added, “[Behati Prinsloo and I] will get through it, and we will get through it together.”

I guess O’Neal is getting through it right alongside them.