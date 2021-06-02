Shanna Moakler posed for Playboy in the early 2000’s, but it looks like her days as a centerfold aren’t quite over. Moakler is the latest star to make an OnlyFans profile in hopes of making a little extra dough. As of June 6, Shanna Moakler's OnlyFans account is officially live.

OnlyFans has become synonymous with adult film content, but Moakler said she plans on keeping her account pretty PG. At least, at first.

“I’m not going to get too crazy just yet, but I’m definitely going to have some fun,” she told Page Six. “I want to show all different facets of my life, so I’m going to be showing things from me doing yoga, taking people on set, cooking, all things that I like to do that’s fun and do it in a sexy fun way.”

Moakler already has a large fanbase she can capitalize on (284K and counting on Instagram) so, she plans on using her page to sell memorabilia from her career. The decision to join has been on her mind for a “really long time,” she shared, and explained why she knew it was the right time to take the leap.

“I’m really staying true to who I am as a person and what I’m comfortable with,” Moakler added. “I’m very comfortable with nudity. I always have been being a former Playmate, being in Maxim … I’m not trying to get crazy in my career now at my age, but I’m definitely willing to have some fun and make it a great experience for everybody.”

Moakler has been embroiled in non-stop drama with her ex, Travis Barker, ever since he started dating Kourtney Kardashian. And while their daughter, Alabama Barker, seems to have taken her dad’s side, Moakler is still keeping her children top of mind as she launches her new site.

“I don’t think my kids are going to be on that website at any point in time, but my children do know I’m a former Playboy Playmate,” she said. “We used to spend all our Easters at the Playboy Mansion, and I think there’s definitely a way of transitioning your kids into letting them know what kind of content you do do and don’t do,” she explained.

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Other stars such as Bella Thorne have caught flack for joining the platform and potentially taking away money from sex workers, but Moakler has built a career on taking sexy pics and she’s simply doing what she does best.