Uh Oh... It Looks Like Shanna Moakler & Her BF Matthew May Have Split

It looks like there might be trouble in paradise for Shanna Moakler and her beau Matthew Rondeau. After insisting their romance was thriving, Moakler’s photos with Rondeau have disappeared from his Instagram page. Social media-scrubbing is usually a tell-tale sign of a breakup, so fans think Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau have broken up.

There were several major social media clues that hinted at a split between the former playmate and her model boyfriend. In addition to him deleting their photos, he unfollowed Moakler on Instagram. Seeing as Moakler is no longer following him either, things probably didn’t end amicably. Oh, and his recent loving comments about Moakler? Those are gone too. According to screenshots of a previous conversation between the pair, Rondeau expressed his love for Moakler in the comments of one of his pics. Now, the original comments are nowhere to be seen.

On the other hand, if Moakler is indeed a single lady, you wouldn’t know by the looks of her page. Her Instagram is still filled with snaps of Rondeau, and she hasn’t confirmed the split.

You can see the now-deleted exchange between Moakler and Rondeau below.

Moakler has been posting some questionable quotes on her Instagram story, which very well may have been about the split. One cryptic post read, “This sh*t isn’t forever,” while another said, “I be going thru sh*t.”

Moakler has been the subject of tabloid rumors as of late for her very public drama with ex-husband Travis Barker. As she took shots at his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, her own kids took shots at her relationship with Rondeau. According to them, it’s never been a healthy one.

“Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” her daughter Alabama wrote on Instagram in May. “Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?”

Additionally, her son Landon Barker has previously said that his mother could “do better” than Rondeau. If Moakler has indeed called it quits with her boyfriend, her family won’t exactly be sad about it.