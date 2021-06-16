A Walk To Remember’s Shane West Admitted He Had A Fat Crush On Mandy Moore

Prepare for all the feels, because one of your fave film couples may have been just a little bit real. You probably haven’t seen A Walk to Remember for years (or maybe you watched it just last night — I’m not judging), but the Nicholas Sparks flick will always have a special place in millennials’ hearts — especially because co-stars Shane West and Mandy Moore had crushes on each other while filming A Walk to Remember. Eep!

A Walk to Remember is the best kind of rom-dram for so many reasons. For starters, it was only the second movie based on a Nicholas Sparks novel — which already earns it major Y2K nostalgia points. The coming-of-age flick also stars Moore and West, who had *ah-mazing* on-screen chemistry playing high school sweethearts Landon and Jamie. But recently, West (who can now be seen in shows like Gotham and Salem) revealed how he and Moore were able to convince their audience they were ~head over heels~ for each other. Spoiler: It wasn’t all acting.

“I think [Mandy and I] both had a little bit of a crush,” West said in a June 15 interview with Vulture. “But then we were just there for each other in the most honest and purest of ways. That sounds incredibly corny but is true and rare.”

Not corny at all, Shane! Almost 20 years later, it’s still so sweet to hear him talk about Moore so fondly. But he also revealed how genuine of an experience filming the movie was overall, despite all the high school drama portrayed on-screen.

“We all had chemistry off-screen, in the sense of bonding and in friendship, including [Mandy], which is the funniest thing because all the other characters had been bullying her,” he said. “Everyone liked each other. It was the opposite of the movie. Everyone got along and had a great time.”

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Now that’s what I call a confession to remember. I’m not tearing up, it’s allergies!