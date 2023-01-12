Is Shakira's Shady New Bop About Her Ex-Boyfriend? The Lyrics Are Heated

Shakira’s new song has gone viral. On Jan. 11, the star dropped the track “BZRP Music Sessions #53” in collaboration with the Argentine DJ and record producer Bizarrap. Since the lyrics detail a messy breakup, fans naturally can’t help but wonder whether they were inspired by Shakira’s split from Gerard Pique.

The “She Wolf” singer and the Spanish soccer star were together for 11 years before they announced their breakup in June 2022. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” the pair said in a joint statement.

Shakira met Pique in 2010 when he appeared in her “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” music video. After she and her then-boyfriend, Antonio de la Rúa, broke up in January 2011, Shakira moved on with Pique that May. Their relationship lasted over a decade and they had two children together. Their first son, Milan, was born in January 2013, while their second son, Sasha, was born in January 2015.

Since Shakira and Pique went their separate ways last summer, he’s been seen in public with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, who’s supposedly a 22-year-old PR student.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

In her new song “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” Shakira appears to make several digs at her ex-boyfriend and his new partner. She begins the track by seemingly shading Pique’s soccer career. “I don't want another disappointment/ So much that you pretend to be a champion,” Shakira sings during her song’s first verse. “And when I needed you, you gave your worst version/ Sorry, baby, it's been a while/ I should have thrown that cat away/ A she-wolf like me ain't for a rookie.”

If you thought that was brutal, wait until you hear the chorus. “A she-wolf like me ain't for dudes like you,” Shakira continues. “I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you.”

Ouch. Could that be a reference to Pique and Marti’s 13-year age gap? It’s possible, especially when you read the rest of the lyrics.

During the second verse, Shakira goes on to say that she’ll never take her ex back. “I'm not coming back to you, even if you're crying or begging,” she says, adding that their breakup made her a stronger person. “You thought you'd hurt me, but you made me tougher/ Women don't cry anymore, women invoice.”

Believe it or not, Shakira gets even more heated during the third verse. “I wish you the best with my supposed replacement,” she tells her ex, before appearing to reference Pique and Marti’s age gap again. “I'm worth two 22's/ You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo/ You traded a Rolex for a Casio/ You're going fast, slow down.”

Read the full English translation of Shakira’s new song below, via Genius.

Intro

(For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

Oh-oh (Oh-oh)

(For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

Verse 1

Sorry, I already took another plane

I'm not coming back here, I don't want another disappointment

So much that you pretend to be a champion

And when I needed you, you gave your worst version

Sorry, baby, it's been a while

I should have thrown that cat away

A she-wolf like me ain't for a rookie

Chorus

A she-wolf like me ain't for dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh

For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

Oh, oh

Verse 2

I do this for you to mortify, chew and swallow, swallow and chew

I'm not coming back to you, even if you're crying or begging

I understood that it's not my fault you're criticized

I only make music, I'm sorry I splashed you

You left me as a neighbor to the mother-in-law

With the press at the door and the debt at the IRS

You thought you'd hurt me, but you made me tougher

Women don't cry anymore, women invoice

Pre-Chorus

He's got a good person's name

Clearly it's not what it sounds like

He's got a good person's name

Clearly

Chorus

She's just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

I've outgrown you and that's why you're with one just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

Oh, oh

Verse 3

From love to hate, there's only one step

This way don't come back, listen to me

No hard feelings, baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement

I don't even know what happened to you

You're so weird that I can't even tell you apart

I'm worth two 22's

You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded a Rolex for a Casio

You're going fast, slow down

Ah, a lot of gym

But work-out your brain a little too

Pictures wherever I am

I feel like a hostage here, it's all right with me

I'll let you go tomorrow and if you want to bring her along, bring her along too

Pre-Chorus

He's got a good person's name (Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

Clearly it's not what it sounds like (Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

He's got a good person's name (Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

Chorus

And a she-wolf like me ain't for dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Outro

Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh (For dudes, fo-fo-for dudes like–)

For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh (For dudes, fo-fo-for dudes like–)

I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

It's a wrap

Oh, oh

That's it, bye