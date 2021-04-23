Shadow And Bone Is Officially Renewed For Season 2

Netflix's Shadow and Bone plunged viewers headfirst into an exciting new fantasy world full of magic and danger as it adapted two of author Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels and intertwined their stories. Seeing as these novels have multiple sequels, fans were hopeful that Netflix would greenlight a second season and explore the stories told in those books. Thankfully, the official renewal from Netflix was announced on June 7, 2021. Here’s what we know about Shadow and Bone Season 2, including news on its release date, cast, and more.

Warning: Spoilers for Shadow and Bone Season 1 follow. With its intriguing fantasy drama and immersive universe, Shadow and Bone quickly became one of the most talked-about new shows of 2021 when it hit Netflix on April 23. The series unfolds in a world torn in two by a monster-filled darkness known as the Shadow Fold. The main plot centers on an ordinary orphan named Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), who discovers she's a powerful Grisha with the supernatural ability to summon light. Her powers could hold the key to destroying the Fold once and for all, but they also leave her targeted by dangerous forces who hope to use her for their own plans. Meanwhile, a group of talented kidnappers and thieves known as The Crows are hired to infiltrate Alina's new home in the Little Palace and snatch her away.

The season ended with Alina escaping from her home country of Ravka along with her best friend, Mal (Archie Renaux). Their mission to defeat General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), known as "The Darkling," promises plenty more epic fantasy moments in Season 2, including more antics from the Crows' latest heist.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 Trailer

Shadow and Bone Season 2 was announced on June 7, 2021. Jessie Mei Li starred in the announcement trailer alongside co-stars Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Calahan Skogman, and Danielle Galligan. In the video, the cast thanked fans for watching the first season, which, according to a Netflix press release announcing Season 2, brought in 55 million viewing households over the show's first 28 days of streaming.

Also in the press release, showrunner, writer and executive producer Eric Heisserer said he was excited about returning for a new season: “I'm honored and thrilled to return to the Grishaverse and continue the stories of these endearing characters, particularly Milo.”

Shadow and Bone Season 2 Cast

The main characters in Shadow and Bone are all important figures in the Grishaverse books, so expect to see all (or at least most) of your faves back:

Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov

Ben Barnes as General Kirigan/The Darkling

Archie Renaux as Malyen "Mal" Oretsev

Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker

Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa

Kit Young as Jesper Fahey

Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik

Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar

Daisy Head as Genya Safin

The books also hint at the introduction of some exciting new cast members. Siege and Storm introduces charming rogue Nikolai Lantsov (who has his own Grishaverse duology, King of Scars), while the main Six of Crows storyline includes demolitions expert Wylan Van Eck. It's a safe bet both of these characters could play a big role in future seasons.

Also, considering the shout-outs to Milo the goat in the renewal announcement, perhaps everyone's favorite comfort animal will get a return engagement.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 Plot

Shadow and Bone Season 1 was based on the novel of the same name, which is the first entry in Bardugo's Shadow and Bone trilogy. Season 2 will likely follow the plot of the second book, Siege and Storm. The story follows Alina after she and Mal run away and her struggle to hide from her destiny as the Sun Summoner while the Darkling wields a terrifying new power.

Meanwhile, the Crows' Season 1 storyline was a prequel to their antics in the books, so perhaps Season 2 will adapt more of the Six of Crows duology's epic heist adventures.

Bardugo, who is also an executive producer on the series, suggested there will be more new faces to come. "I've been writing in the Grishaverse for nearly ten years now, so I'm thrilled we get to keep this adventure going," Bardugo said in the Season 2 announcement. "There are so many places we've barely gotten to visit, and I can't wait to introduce our audience to more of the saints, soldiers, thugs, thieves, princes, and privateers who make this world so much fun to explore. It's going to be real magic to see our brilliant, talented cast expand."

Shadow and Bone Season 2 Release Date

There is no official release date for Shadow and Bone Season 2 as of yet. Season 1 was filmed from October 2019 to February 2020, with post-production slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic. That means if these delays aren't in place for a potential Season 2, the new installment could arrive around a year after production begins.