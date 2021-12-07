Get A First Look At Hulu's Raunchy New Comedy, Sex Appeal

Some of the best teen comedies have a way of perfectly blending raunchy humor with real, heartfelt romance, and that’s exactly what Hulu is about to deliver in its upcoming movie Sex Appeal. The coming-of-age story will center on a young woman intent on becoming a master at sex once her boyfriend starts dropping hints he wants to take things to the next level. Of course, her research gets a bit messier than she expected, especially when her best friend gets involved. Here’s when Sex Appeal will premiere on Hulu, along with everything else you need to know about your next fave rom-com.

Sex Appeal stars Mika Abdalla (best known for starring in the six-season Netflix series Project MC²) as perfectionist Avery Hansen-White, a teenager who sets out to methodically learn everything she can about sex before meeting up with her long-distance boyfriend. Hulu’s synopsis of the flick teases an unexpected love triangle and a more heartfelt message than you may expect from the raunchy premise:

Avery Hansen-White doesn’t do things she isn’t excellent at. So when her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level, she sets out to master her sexuality, employing her oldest friend, Larson, as a test subject. In this hilarious teen comedy, Avery's study results in the realization that there's more to sex, and love, than mechanics. Relationships require both head and heart.

The film comes from American High, the production company behind other popular Hulu films like Plan B and Big Time Adolescence. Here’s what else to know about it:

Sex Appeal Release Date

Sex Appeal will premiere on Hulu on Jan. 14, 2022.

Sex Appeal Cast

The Sex Appeal cast is packed with big names, including Paris Jackson, Margaret Cho, and Fortune Feimster. The movie stars Mika Abdalla, Jake Short, Mason Versaw, Paris Jackson, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rebecca Henderson, Tate Hanyok, Hayden Szeto, and Artemis Pebdani.

Sex Appeal Trailer

Hulu is expected to release a trailer for Sex Appeal soon, so be on the lookout for a first glimpse at movie scenes.