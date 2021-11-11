Here's Everything We Know About Selling Sunset's Tampa Spinoff

With Selling Sunset an unexpected hit for Netflix, the streaming service is doubling down on real estate reality drama. The main series was renewed for not one but two more seasons back when Season 3 debuted in early 2021. With Selling Sunset Season 4 arriving in time for Thanksgiving weekend, Netflix announced a spinoff series, Selling The O.C., where the Oppenheim Group is launching a new office. And then there’s Netflix’s Selling Tampa, a third show featuring women realtors in a cutthroat world of expensive properties.

But Selling Tampa is a little different from Selling Sunset and Selling The O.C. For one thing, it’s set 3,000 miles away on the other side of the country from California, on Florida’s famed west coast. But perhaps more importantly, this time, it isn’t Jason Oppenheim setting up shop in an expensive part of the country hoping to buy and sell his way to fame and fortune.

Selling Tampa is entirely unconnected to Selling Sunset in terms of cast and crew, though considering the title, it seems likely that the show will continue the same blend of gorgeous houses and pretty interpersonal dramas among the realtors. Instead, it focuses on a completely different company, Allure Realty. Here’s everything fans need to know about the brand new series.

Selling Tampa Cast

Netflix

The most significant change, other than the part of the country Selling Tampa is set in, is that Allure Realty is not run by a pair of men who employ a majority white female set of salespeople. Instead, this company is owned by Sharelle Rosado, a military veteran, and features her crew of all Black women real estate agents.

Though the announcement didn’t say much about the new staff, the logline suggests Rosado is a no-nonsense, hard-nosed businesswoman. “Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

Selling Tampa Trailer

Since Netflix first announced the series in the spring of 2021, there’s been no word about when fans can expect its arrival. Nor is there a trailer as of yet. But fans can hopefully look forward to one by early 2022.

Selling Tampa Release Date

Selling Tampa does not yet have a release date. But considering Selling Sunset is on a two-seasons-a-year schedule, and Selling The O.C. is also already in production, fans can expect that this new series will probably arrive early in 2022.

Selling Sunset Season 1-3 are streaming on Netflix. Season 4 will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Selling The O.C. does not yet have a release date.