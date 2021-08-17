Selena Gomez first stole the hearts of millions of fans in her breakout role as the spunky Alex Russo on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place back in 2007. Since then, the superstar grew up and focused her career on music and movie roles, but recently turned back to television in her latest role starring and producing Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building premiering on Aug. 31. But has Gomez grown up too much? Someone seems to think so. Selena Gomez's little sister Gracie trolled her over social media, and the video is hilarious.

On Aug. 15, Gomez posted a video on TikTok of her 8-year-old sister Gracie laughing at her over her evidently poor social media skills. “You embarrass me,” Gracie says in the video, as her sister tried to use the app.

The singer tried to film a clip, but quickly realized she accidentally deleted the video, prompting her little sister to start giggling. Then, Gomez tried posting to Snapchat, promising her sister, “See, this is where it’s at,” only to mess up while using the app’s filters.

In the caption, Gomez wrote, “Remember snap chat guys.” Apparently not?

Gomez and her little sister have starred in a number of videos on the superstar’s TikTok, and the quality time the pair are spending together is so cute. In another video, Gracie and her big sis re-enacted a scene from Full House.

Could there be another actress in the family?