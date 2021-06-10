Selena Had The Most Hilarious Reaction To Her Cringey Disney-Era Fashion

Everyone makes regrettable fashion choices at one point in their life, but few have to live it down as much as celebrities. Life in the spotlight means every outfit you wear is photographed and will be remembered for years to come. That’s exactly what happened to Selena Gomez when Vogue tapped her for their Life In Looks series. In the new video, Gomez took the ultimate walk down memory lane back to 2007 when she was still an actress on the Disney channel. Selena Gomez's reaction to her Disney fashion will have fans cracking up.

Vogue’s June 8 video with Sel showcased 15 outfits in total, and started out with the ultimate throwback. Gomez wore an oversized graphic tee and skinny jeans to the 2007 ABC All Stars party, and it was a look she won’t soon live down.

“It's so bad... I thought I was so cool,” she said while looking at a photo of her outfit. “But in my defense, it was very Paramore, Ashlee Simpson days… and I’m not apologetic about that phase in my life I just don't want to ever see it again.”

Gomez would have been 14 years old at the time, and she doesn’t plan on reverting back to her rock n’ roll chic red carpet looks anytime soon. However, she was nostalgic for the days when she dressed herself and did her own makeup. “I felt cool at the time,” she said. “I didn't have all this fancy stuff around me and I thought that made me pretty edgy.”

While Gomez laughed off some of her fashion faux pas, she took a more serious tone when reflecting on her 2015 Met Gala look. As she explained, her white Vera Wang gown was worn on a night she wasn’t feeling confident. "I fluctuate a lot with my weight and I remember this night specifically. I didn't feel good about my body," she recalled.

"That was one of the moments where I was like, I don't have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore, because I'm not,” she added.

You can see the full Vogue video below.

Let’s be honest, Gomez’s red carpet looks have been much more impressive than they’ve been embarrassing. Gomez may have worn some questionable ensembles when she was a teen, but then again, who didn’t?