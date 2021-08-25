Selena Took Back What She Said About Signing Her Life Away To Disney

Selenators, get hyped. Your fave’s new Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, is coming out *so* soon — August 31, to be exact. The series marks the actor’s first time leading a scripted TV show since Wizards of Waverly Place, so seeing her on your television might evoke some feel-good nostalgia. But, in early August, the star shared some negative thoughts about her Disney era, and now, Selena Gomez is backtracking on her comments about “signing [her] life away” to Disney. Eep.

One thing that’s super annoying about being a celebrity? People taking everything you say super seriously. Gomez — a former teen star who’s been in the limelight for nearly 15 years — would know all about this, and recently, she made some semi-controversial comments about her rise to fame. “I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age, so I didn't know exactly what I was doing,” she said at an August 6 Television Critics Association press panel in promotion of Only Murders, per People. “I was a kid I didn't know what I was doing, I was just running around on set.”

Gomez was in her early teens when she began filming Wizards — the Disney Channel show that spurred her success as a teen actor and wildly successful recording artist — so it makes sense that she carries some negative opinions about making big, contractual decisions at such an early age. That’s her truth, after all.

However, Gomez’s comments broke headlines shortly after the panel, with some fans thinking she was complaining about, or speaking ill of, her Disney beginnings. But now, the 29-year-old star is letting everyone know that she has #noregrets about her early career. Phew!

“I’m beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney,” Gomez clarified in a recent interview with Radio Times. “It kind of shaped who I am in a way. “I have to say, I'm very lucky. As a [woman] in my position, I was taken care of and I've only had lovely experiences, so I'm grateful for that.”

So that’s that. Gomez was KIDDING about those past, cynical comments. But, just for good measure, her Only Murders co-star, Steve Martin, backed her up. During the interview, which featured both Gomez and Martin, the Cheaper by the Dozen comedian offered his two cents: “I was there when Selena said that [at the TCA] and it was said in the most light-hearted, funny, jokey way... It was completely just all in fun,” he said.

Moral of the story? Let a girl tell a joke every once in a while, y’all!