As anyone who’s gotten sucked into the TikTok wormhole of the Netflix dating show universe knows, the juiciest drama happens off the TV screen. And the latest scandal is probably the wildest yet... and the most confusing. If you’ve been trying to figure out where things went wrong for Too Hot To Handle stars Seb Melrose and Kayla Richart (and how Love Is Blind’s Micah Lussier is involved in the breakup), here’s everything you need to know.

Although Seb and Kayla did break up after Season 4 of Too Hot To Handle, they were able to work things out and quickly rekindled their romance. The two have been going strong ever since... until recently. During New York Fashion Week in early September, Kayla began posting some shady TikToks that strongly suggested she and Seb were facing issues.

Then, Seb posted a video explaining his side of what happened, which brought Micah into the equation. He said he set up a meeting with Micah’s team to attend Fashion Week events together. Although their relationship remained “strictly platonic,” Seb revealed that Kayla didn’t react well to photos of the two together. He was surprised to find out she’d broken up with him over it: “I’m disappointed to see that Kayla, instead of reaching out to me to find out the truth, she decided to go straight to the internet and stir a lot of sh*t.”

Netflix

For her part, Kayla accused Seb of trying to “humiliate, disrespect, and cross boundaries online, publicly for three days.” She implied there was more to the drama than has been revealed, but stated she was withholding certain details at the moment, adding “I tried voice my concerns privately to the people involved but was ignored.”

Finally, Micah dropped her own lengthy video to tell her side of the story. Her claims mostly mirror Seb’s, confirming that he did meet with her team and they agreed to collaborate professionally on NYFW appearances. However, she also conceded to Kayla that some of the photos she posted with Seb may have toed the line of appropriateness, particularly one where it appeared “he was looking at [her] butt.”

The pic she’s referring to is seemingly the last shot in her Fashion WeeK photo dump, in which Seb is walking behind Micah with his eyes downwards.

The drama is still swirling around these three, as it sounds like Kayla is still holding back part of her perspective on the NYFW fiasco. But at least now you’re caught up and ready for the next bombshell video to drop on your FYP.