There’s a lot more to Elise Zakaria than The Body showed, especially when it comes to her love life. Season 1 of Netflix’s religious psychodrama focused predominantly on Elise’s clandestine relationship with her dance team co-captain Anya Butler, and although actor Sara Boustany is just as obsessed with Elise and Anya’s connection as viewers, she wants to clarify some things about Elise’s sexuality.

“I don’t think she’s exclusive to women. [Showrunners] Quinn [Shephard], Gina [Gammell], and I established from the beginning that Elise is fluid,” Boustany says. “I know people are probably a little upset she’s not a lesbian, but I don’t think she’s the type to be labeled. And also, she’s a teenager, so she’s going to explore whatever the f*ck she wants to explore. So, I think she’s fluid — or actually, I know she’s fluid.”

Boustany reveals that Elise’s open sexuality was originally a bigger part of The Body’s story, but a whole subplot about her casual relationship with hookup buddy Tyler Flores wound up being removed in the editing process.

“While we were filming, there was actually a tiny plot point of Tyler and Elise hooking up a couple of times, but they ended up cutting it in the final edit just because they wanted the focus to be on Anya and Elise,” Boustany says. “It wasn’t super intense. They would just sleep together whenever, and it was never serious. But it was something that helped show Elise’s fluidity.”

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Boustany also clarifies that Elise is still in the closet about her attraction to women, but thinks she’d have an easier time coming out to the world than Anya would. “Elise has the same shame as Anya, but experiences it in a different way. But I think she would get over that pretty quickly to be with Anya,” Boustany says.

However, the actor doesn’t want to rush anything between Elise and Anya. “I want Elise to find herself in a way that has nothing to do with Anya for a little bit. I do hope they’re endgame, but hopefully we have multiple seasons, and both Elise and Anya take the time to find themselves outside of that relationship first,” Boustany says. “I think a huge flaw for Elise is being consumed by love — it’s such an all-consuming thing for her. And of course Anya needs to accept herself. So, I just want them to heal a bit before they hopefully end up together.”