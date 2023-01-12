Rupert Grint's Daughter Wednesday Loves Target, Because Taste

Some kids fixate on things like Barbie dolls or Squishmallows, but Rupert Grint’s two-year-old daughter, Wednesday, is different. During a Jan. 9 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Harry Potter star revealed that his daughter can’t get enough of Target. In fact, she loves it so much that she’d prefer shopping at Target... over going to the park.

Grint appeared on the show to promote his Apple TV+ series Servant. Fallon began their chat by asking the actor how his family has been doing. “Wednesday's nearly three,” Grint said, adding that the toddler has been “struggling a little bit” with adjusting to life in the U.K. “She spent most of her time in America, so she’s missing some kind of cultural things.”

Since Grint filmed Servant in Philadelphia, he revealed that his daughter has grown attached to the city. “She loves hoagies. She loves water ice,” he said.

However, nothing can compare to her love of Target. “I mean the big one is Target. She is obsessed with Target,” Grint said. “She'd choose that over going to the park, the zoo. She loves going to different Targets and seeing how the layout is kind of slightly different. Sometimes she doesn't buy anything, she just wants to kind of browse.”

Wednesday’s favorite aisle may surprise you. “The toy aisle is definitely a draw, but she's more into lip balm, to be fair,” Grint said.

Being the awesome dad that he is, Grint said that he built a mini Target store for his daughter at their home in the U.K. Fallon showed a picture of the adorable setup, which featured a conveyer belt, a credit card machine, play food, gift cards, and even a reusable bag. “I think I've definitely captured the essence,” Grint said. “It was one of the most difficult conversations, telling her she lives in a country that doesn't have Target. I've shown her our kind of equivalent, but it doesn't hold up.”

Wednesday, whom Grint shares with his longtime partner Georgia Groome, will turn three in May.