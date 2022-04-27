Robert Pattinson Will Return For The Batman 2

Robert Pattinson is going back to Gotham. In an update surprising absolutely nobody, Warner Bros. officially confirmed Pattinson’s dark 2022 superhero flick The Batman is getting a sequel during CinemaCon on April 26. Since the first movie very clearly teased the story wasn’t over just yet, fans had been expecting this movie announcement ever since The Batman premiered. Now that it’s official, here’s what fans can look forward to in The Batman 2, including the new cast of iconic characters expected to debut in the next crime-fighting mystery.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the ending of The Batman. The final moments of The Batman were devoted to setting up its inevitable sequel, and teased who Pattinson’s Batman will be facing off against in his second outing. After The Riddler was finally caught and arrested, he made an unexpected ally in jail. Although the prisoner’s face was not shown, it was very heavily hinted to be the Joker, probably the most iconic Batman villain there is. Following that scene, the film’s mid-credits flashed one final riddle written in the Riddler’s cypher, which basically confirmed the sequel was coming months before the official announcement.

Now that The Batman 2 is for-sure on its way, here are all the details fans should know about it.

The Batman 2 Predicted Release Date

The Batman had a lengthy production timeline, and a big-budget sequel will probably take just as long to film. A release date for The Batman 2 has yet to be announced, but it likely won’t be premiering within the next year. Maybe Batman will return in 2024, but it’s really anyone’s guess at this point.

The Batman 2 Predicted Cast

The only star confirmed to reprise his role is Robert Pattinson, obviously. It’s very likely that Paul Dano will cause more mayhem as the Riddler and Colin Farrell will be back at his nightclub as the Penguin, since both villains are still at large. The most likely new addition will be Barry Keoghan as the Joker, since he was credited as playing the unseen Arkham prisoner in the final moments of The Batman.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The big question mark for the sequel is Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman. She was a major player in the first movie, even striking up a will-they-won’t-they romance with Batman, but the movie ended with her abandoning Gotham. It’s unclear if that was her final farewell, or if Kravitz will put the cat ears on again for another movie.

The Batman 2 Trailer

Don’t expect to see any footage from The Batman 2 for quite some time. Hopefully, more details about the buzzy sequel will be revealed towards the end of 2022 and into 2023.