The Batman's Post-Credits Scene Had A Hidden Riddle That May Tease A Sequel

The Riddler isn’t done with his twisted games just yet. Anyone who stuck around until after The Batman’s end credits was rewarded with one last puzzle — one that the fans can’t rely on Bruce Wayne to solve. Luckily, Bruce’s detective skills seem to have rubbed off on moviegoers, because fans seemed to have quickly cracked the code of The Batman’s post-credits “Rataalada” riddle, and it definitely sounds like it’s teasing a sequel.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Batman. With The Riddler taking the center stage as the main antagonist in The Batman, the new iteration of the iconic superhero leans much more into Bruce Wayne’s detective abilities than in past versions. Throughout the film, Batman has to solve the Riddler’s puzzles in order to save Gotham, and many of them are sent to him through an enigmatic website the villain set up. Well, it turns out, fans can actually visit that site, and it contains one last cypher with an important message.

In the movie’s post-credits scene, a URL quickly flashed on the screen: rataalada.com. The site shows rapidly changing green text, much of which connects to important dates in Batman canon. Eventually, the site prompts users to “click for reward,” which reveals the final riddle. By deciphering the Riddler’s code, fans have determined the hidden message reads: “You think I’m finished, but perhaps you don’t know the full truth. Every ending is a new beginning.”

The message seems like a pretty obvious confirmation that a sequel to The Batman will be happening, which is something the movie’s producers and director have already spoken about. Not to mention that fact that every previous big-screen Batman got a sequel or two to flesh out their respective stories of Gotham, and the final moments of The Batman already laid the groundwork for the next iconic villain to appear in a future movie: After the Riddler is thrown in jail, a mysterious prisoner befriends him, suspiciously remarking, “One day you're on top, the next, you're a clown.” It doesn’t take a world-class detective to figure out this must be the Joker.

While a The Batman sequel still hasn’t been officially announced, all the clues are there that it will happen, so look out for the Bat Signal to light up the night sky again soon enough.