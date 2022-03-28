Riverdale Teases *Yet Another* Alternate Dimension In This New Promo

Bingo, I have a feeling we’re not in Riverdale anymore. Season 6 of The CW’s twisted teen drama began with a bold experiment — the five-episode Rivervale event transported the series to an alternate dimension where magic, ghosts, and deals with the devil reigned supreme. Supposedly, Riverdale snapped back to its core world in Episode 6, but some strange goings-on have suggested all may not be as it seems. The Riverdale Season 6, Episode 8 promo may be confirmation that the show is exploring yet another parallel dimension.

TBH, Riverdale just didn’t feel like Riverdale when the show supposedly returned to reality in Episode 6, so it wouldn’t be a huge shock if the characters are in another supernatural timeline. Not only did Archie and Betty develop superpowers following the explosion in Archie’s room, but also, the Blossoms have gone all-in on their magical powers with Nana Rose conjuring the spirit of her ancestor Abigail to possess Cheryl’s body. Considering Riverdale has only ever flirted with the supernatural, always finding some way to explain away the seemingly unexplainable, this new twist feels like a whole new territory for the show.

Since Rivervale opened the possibility of parallel worlds, it sounds that could be the case here. The promo for Episode 8 very plainly references alternate dimensions, as Britta states, “The world you are currently inhabiting is not reality.” She’s most likely speaking to Cheryl, who seems to be trapped in a mirror dimension after Abigail took over her body, but it could also be a much larger statement explaining why Archie and Betty (and potentially Jughead as well) have developed different abilities after the explosion.

The other focal point of the teaser is Percival Pickens, Season 6’s new villain who’s still largely a mystery. The clip shows Percival launching a campaign to run unhoused residents out of Riverdale, sparking the animosity of Archie, Betty, Jughead, and Veronica.

The episode synopsis also teases that Veronica and Reggie’s casino business will take center stage amid the rest of the chaos.

After learning that Percival Pickens is behind a blistering article calling Riverdale the worst town in America, Archie comes up with a plan to prove him wrong. Meanwhile, after the Town Council goes after their casino, Veronica and Reggie decide they’re going to do everything on the up-and-up moving forward. Finally, Britta makes a risky move to help Cheryl.

Riverdale Season 6, Episode 8, “The Town,” will air on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.