Jason Blossom Will Finally Speak In Riverdale's 100th Episode

Riverdale has made it to 100 episodes, and of course the show is going all out to celebrate the landmark. The upcoming fifth episode of Season 6 will bring an end to the trippy “Rivervale” event, and it will also pay tribute to the show’s comic book roots by having Archie, Betty, Veronica, and the rest of the cast dress up in the ‘50s garb of their Archie Comics counterparts. Oh, and Jason Blossom will finally speak after five seasons of silence. Honestly, the Riverdale Season 6, Episode 5 promo is packed with weirdness, so fans should get ready for a truly unforgettable episode.

The “Rivervale” event has already delivered some of the most shocking Riverdale moments ever — from the murder of a main character to long-awaited crossovers — so it’s fitting that its final episode will be epic. The promo teaser for Episode 5, titled “The Jughead Paradox,” focuses on Jughead discovering that Rivervale is in fact a parallel dimension after getting visions of the real Riverdale. The visions also include glimpses of Archie, Betty, and Veronica paying homage to Archie Comics in ‘50s clothing, and perhaps most surprising of all, Jason Blossom actually speaking. (Jason’s absolute silence has been an in-joke among the fandom for years, so hearing him casually say “Hey, Jughead” in the teaser is a really big deal.)

Other flashes in the teaser reveal the new episode will tackle the pressing issues in the core Riverdale universe, like that bomb that exploded in the Season 5 finale. One of Jughead’s visions shows this bomb, so maybe viewers will finally learn if Archie and Betty managed to survive the explosion. There’s also the return of the Black Hood, although it’s unclear how “real” that will be.

The synopsis for the episode doesn’t provide much more insight beyond what the promo already reveals: “Unnerved by a series of strange happenings around him, Jughead's quest for answers leads him to uncover the truth about Rivervale.”

Get ready for the epic conclusion of “Rivervale,” when Riverdale Season 6, Episode 5 airs on The CW on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 9 p.m. ET.