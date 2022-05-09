It’s finally time for the Rivengers to assemble, because the final member of the Core Four has discovered her superpower at long last. But the new shift in power dynamics may also mean yet another shift in the central romances among Archie, Betty, Jughead, and Veronica. Yep — that ever-changing love quadrangle seems to be acting up once again, because Riverdale’s Season 6, Episode 14 promo shows Veronica and Archie kissing while Betty gets close with Jughead. But don’t worry, Barchie shippers — everything may not be as it seems.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Riverdale Season 6, Episode 13. Percival’s dark spell that forced everyone to confront their past traumas may have shaken the gang up, but it did unlock one important discovery: Veronica’s superpower. It’s definitely felt a bit odd that Archie, Betty, Jughead, and even Tabitha and Cheryl had gained superhuman abilities in Season 6, but Veronica has been left in the dark and powerless on her own up until now. Well, that finally changed when Veronica learned Heraldo perished of an immense amount of black widow venom after her night of passion with him. Although it wasn’t explicitly stated, it’s clear that Veronica’s power is the ability to secrete lethal poison from her lips, and that will be the focus of the next new episode, which is titled “Venomous.”

And of course, the big shocker in the new teaser is V’s next kiss. The clip shows Veronica and Archie kissing in front of a fireplace, which is super scandalous not only because Veronica’s kisses are capable of murder now, but also because Archie is all-in with Betty.

While a Varchie comeback isn’t totally out of the question, the kiss in the promo is probably not romantic. We know the new episode will center on Veronica testing out her newly discovered power, and obviously Archie would be the perfect person to try it out with since his invulnerability would make him immune to Veronica’s venom. To further confirm the kiss is platonic, the Episode 14 synopsis revealed Archie will be trying to “build up his tolerance” in preparation of going up against Percival.

With palladium acting as his personal kryptonite, Archie decides he must build up his tolerance if he’s going to stand a chance against Percival. Betty turns to Jughead for help uncovering some repressed memories from her childhood. Meanwhile, Veronica deals with a bombshell discovery that effects how she interacts with people around her, and Cheryl debates whether she should reach out to a former childhood crush.

Catch the rise of Riverdale’s Black Widow when Episode 14 airs Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.