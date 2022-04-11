A Riverdale Character Is Going To Spontaneously Combust In The Next Episode

At this point, it’s not surprising to hear that a Riverdale character is about to just randomly explode. The genre-jumping teen drama is fresh off a witchy alternate dimension arc, and is now going all in on a totally unexpected superpowers twist. With all this unexplainable supernatural stuff going down, the town of Riverdale is more dangerous than ever — look no further than Riverdale’s Season 6, Episode 10 promo teaser for proof of that.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Riverdale Season 6, Episode 9. Step aside, Hiram Lodge, because Riverdale has its first actual supervillain in Percival Pickens. The mysterious descendant of Riverdale’s founder seemed like just another run-of-the-mill jerk at first, until Jughead, Archie, and Betty realized he has the power to control minds and has begun brainwashing the whole town.

Although Archie, Betty, and Jughead each have superpowers of their own now (Archie is invulnerable, Betty can perceive threatening auras, and Jughead can read minds), their approach to taking down a baddie is the same as ever: a boxing match. The Episode 10 teaser shows Archie squaring off against Percival in the boxing ring — Archie’s classic go-to when dealing with any conflict.

While Archie throwing on some boxing gloves is nothing new, it looks like things at Thornhill are somehow even stranger than ever. The teaser shows Cheryl worriedly talking about “spontaneous human combustion” with Betty as a pile of ashes is shown on one of her chairs, with only the person’s feet remaining.

The synopsis for the new episode, titled “Folk Heroes,” reveals a bit more detail about what’s going on in that promo clip. Archie’s match against Percival sounds like it will be just one of various herculean tasks he’ll undergo in an attempt to rally the town behind him again. Meanwhile, it’s becoming more and more evident Veronica will be spending Season 6 separate from the rest of the Core Four, as her storyline involves protecting her casino business from Percival alongside Toni and Tabitha.

To get the town of Riverdale out from under Percival’s grip, Archie, Jughead, and Betty devise a plan to turn Archie into a modern-day folk hero by performing a series of impossible feats. Meanwhile, Percival takes aim at Veronica, Toni, and Tabitha, pitting them and their businesses against one another. Finally, after falling ill, Cheryl makes a surprising discovery about herself.

It all goes down when Riverdale Season 6, Episode 10 airs Sunday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.