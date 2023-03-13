Rihanna Showed Up To The Oscars In Sneakers & A Bucket Hat

Rihanna just casually reminded the world she’s that girl — literally. On Mar. 12, the pop singer appeared at the 2023 Oscars, where she’s set to perform her Best Song-nominated ballad, “Lift Me Up.” As celebrities filled Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre for the award show, many fans excitedly waited to see Rihanna’s look, because the world wouldn’t mind another pregnancy glam moment from her. However, instead of immediately gracing the champagne carpet with her final look, the performer was caught on video wearing a simple (yet, still fire) arrival ‘fit that screamed comfort.

ICYMI, Rihanna was spotted arriving at the ceremony in a gray Eagles jersey, dark sneakers, a fur-trimmed bucket hat (reportedly a $380 olive green number from Jean Paul Gaultier), a tote bag, and gold accessories. Some may have found the look underwhelming, but others saw comfort with a touch of bedazzled flare. This is Rihanna, after all.

Of course, that wasn’t RiRi’s actual red carpet look — though if it were, fans would’ve absolutely eaten it up. Shortly after this video circulated, the singer stepped out wearing a black, form-fitting dress by Alaïa. The creation included a bandeau-styled top, a long-sleeved sheer under layer, and a leather skirt with a dramatic train. She also wore a messy top bun and a red lip to match her nails of the same ruby hue.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Being that celebrities normally arrive at the Oscars in full glam, Twitter was amused to see RiRi prioritizing comfort by getting ready at the actual event. Some users even debated what sneakers the singer was wearing, with many divided between the classic Vans and Pumas. IYDK, the singer announced the official comeback of her Fenty and PUMA collaboration earlier this month. This could be a potential nod to what they’re cooking up for their upcoming line — or maybe RiRi just slipped on some fashionable sneakers and called it a day.

Here are the best reactions to Rihanna’s low-key arrival outfit: