The Rick Head Cake From The "Men Tell All" Can't Hurt You

Rick Leach made a memorable first impression on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette when he arrived the first night with his head literally on a platter. A lot of fans probably thought it couldn’t get any weirder than that, but that’s where the Dec. 6 “Men Tell All” episode came in to take things to the next level. Rick appeared on the special to share his feelings about his breakup with Michelle, but all those sentimental feelings got overshadowed by the strangest moment: a replica of Rick’s head in cake form was wheeled out... and Rick took a bite of it. These tweets about the terrifying Rick Head Cake prove it was the freakiest moment from them “Men Tell All”... and that’s saying something.

As weird as Rick putting his own head on a platter was, it was a good move for winning over Michelle. She previously said that Rick “won Night 1” thanks to his entrance — and the fact that he remained crouched under a rolling cart all night. So it kind of makes sense that the producers of “Men Tell All” decided to recreate that iconic moment. The questionable part is that they decided to do it in the form of a very odd-looking cake.

It was one thing to see Rick’s human head on a platter earlier this season on The Bachelorette. It was a whole other thing to see a cake version of Rick’s head that had very little resemblance to him. In fact, Rick even had trouble recognizing himself in the cake and had to be told that it was supposed to be his head before he bit right into the top of it.

Even though Rick’s cake was a strange detour during “Men Tell All,” Rick was a good sport about the whole thing, which only made fans appreciate him even more.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.