The Queen’s Gambit Won't Get A Season 2, Producers Confirmed

When The Queen’s Gambit was initially released on Netflix in October 2020, the odd little miniseries about chess didn’t seem like a massive hit in the making. But by the time word of mouth was done, the series became one of the streaming service’s most-watched shows ever. With multiple Emmy wins and buzz around lead actor Anya Taylor-Joy’s performance, audiences started wondering if director Scott Frank’s commitment to a limited series would change and more seasons forthcoming. But The Queen’s Gambit won’t get a Season 2, according to those involved.

Despite the show’s popularity with both audiences, critics, and voting academies, Frank and his co-executive producer, William Holberg, remain committed to the show being seven episodes, with no follow-up. That’s fair, as the show’s run covered the entirety of the source material, the novel of the same name by Walter Tevis. There isn’t more story to tell.

Some series have made a Season 2 despite using up the stand-alone novels they were based on, like HBO’s Big Little Lies and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. But in both those cases, the original authors were alive and helped contribute to the continuation of the story. (In the case of The Handmaid’s Tale, author Margaret Atwood wrote an entire sequel.) Tevis, meanwhile, passed not long after writing The Queen’s Gambit back in the early 1980s.

But for fans of Taylor-Joy’s performance and Frank’s directing, there is good news. Frank, Holberg, and Taylor-Joy enjoyed the experience of making The Queen’s Gambit, and they plan to do another project. It just isn’t going to be a direct follow-up to the Tevis story.

Speaking at a virtual panel post-Emmys, Horberg confirmed, “We’re all certainly going to keep working together.” He promised whatever story they chose, it would be in the same vein as The Queen’s Gambit, committing to “try to find another story to tell with the same passion and team of amazing artists,”

Anya Taylor-Joy agreed: “Absolutely.”

Moreover, the team said they would like to bring The Queen’s Gambit co-stars Moses Ingram and Marielle Heller to whatever project they do next. Frank notably namechecked both in his Emmys acceptance speech on Sept. 19, noting that Ingram, a first-time actor in front of the camera, had blown him away.

Hopefully, whatever follow-up project the team picks will be announced soon. Meanwhile, all episodes of The Queen’s Gambit are streaming on Netflix.