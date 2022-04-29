PSY has finally made his long-awaited comeback! On Friday, April 29, the singer, who's widely known for his viral 2013 track “Gangnam Style,” dropped his first album in five years called PSY 9th. The project is full of star-studded collaborations, and PSY’s lead single “That That” features none other than BTS’ Suga. To celebrate their team-up, the duo dropped a music video for their new song that’s set in the Wild West.

The stars are dressed as cowboys as they dance along to “That That” in the desert. One of their epic dance numbers takes place in front of a huge PSY billboard, while another is set in front of a western saloon. At one point, the “New Face” singer comes out in his classic blue tux from his “Gangnam Style” music video, and he and Suga pretend to fight as if they’re in a western movie. The whole music video is full of fun moments, and the ARMY will love how it gives Suga the chance to show off both his choreography and acting skills.

The rapper also shines throughout the track. “That That” is an upbeat, catchy song that celebrates life after years of lockdown. “That, that, I like that (Like that),” the duo sings in the chorus. “Feeling good, babe (Babe)/ Shake it from left to the right, top to bottom.”

In an April 27 promo video, PSY revealed that he met Suga because the rapper wanted to produce his new music, but Suga ended up featuring on the track, learning the choreo, and starring in the music video as well. “Ah... I thought I was only writing the song,” Suga joked. PSY said, “Step by step he got involved more and more deeply, our Yoongi.”

Check out the full English translation for “That That” below, via Genius.

Intro

2022

PSY coming back

(Come hither)

Verse 1: PSY

Long time no see, huh?

It's been a minute, huh?

We're back to laughing, crying, living, loving

Let's get loco

Pandemic's over, uh

Yeah, feeling amazing, uh

The vibes are coming, uh

Everybody say

Refrain: PSY

Been aching all over for

Gotta scratch the itch for

Them crowded streets

Gotta love this hustle and bustle

North, south, east, west, ayy

Gangnam, Gangbuk, ayy

Everyone gather, throw your hands in the air

I say "yeah"

Pre-Chorus: PSY

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Woah-yeah, woah-oh

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Woah-yeah

Ah!

Chorus: PSY

On your mark, get ready (Go), set, go (Oh)

That, that, I like that (Like that)

Feeling good, babe (Babe)

Shake it from left to the right, top to bottom (Sing it)

One, two, three to thе four (Sing it)

Post-Chorus: PSY

That, that, I like that

That, that, I like that, babe

That, that, I likе that

It's like that, that, yo

That, that, I like that

That, that, I like that, babe

That, that, I like that

It's like that

Verse 2: SUGA, PSY

Bruh, have you forget what I do for a living?

(That, that, I like that)

Like that

Still here withstanding the test of time

(That, that, I like that)

Like that

I don't care, I don't care that I like that

(That, that, I like that)

Like that

To everyone I've longed and longed for

Everybody get ready, set, go

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger

Haters gonna hate, players gonna play

That's enough, go-oh-oh-oh

Just shut up and play, let's go-oh-oh-oh

Min Yoongi and Park Jaesang

Pre-Chorus: PSY, SUGA

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Woah-yeah, woah-oh

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Woah-yeah

Ah!

Chorus: Both

On your mark, get ready (Go), set, go (Oh)

That, that, I like that (Like that)

Feeling good, babe (Babe)

Shake it from left to the right, top to bottom (Sing it)

One, two, three to the four (Sing it)

Post-Chorus: PSY

That, that, I like that

That, that, I like that, babe

That, that, I like that

It's like that, that, yo

That, that, I like that

That, that, I like that, babe

That, that, I like that

It's like that, that, yo

Outro: SUGA, PSY

Do what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Say what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Do what you wanna (Say what?)

That, that, I like that, babe

Do what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Say what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Do what you wanna (Say what?)

That, that, I like that, babe

Do what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Say what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Do what you wanna (Say what?)

That, that, I like that, babe

That, that, I like that

PSY’s latest album, PSY 9th, is available to stream now.