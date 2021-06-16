Princess Diana's Old Friend Says She Would've Supported Meghan & Harry 100%

There’s been a lot of controversy surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to California, and the royal family’s general consensus about their relocation has been disapproval. But the one person who would have approved, according to a family friend, is the late Princess Diana. Here’s why one former royal staffer believes Princess Diana would support Harry and Meghan's move to the U.S.

Princess Diana passed away in August 1997, but Harry has often talked about keeping his mother’s legacy alive. According to royal expert Stewart Pearce, who previously worked as Diana’s voice coach, Harry is doing just that by taking the reins on his life.

“I believe that she would be absolutely thrilled [with both boys] because that was her nature. She wasn’t down in the dumps,” Pearce told Us Weekly in a June 15 interview. “She was a person who loved humor, who loved the levity of life, who loved expanding through life.”

Pearce went on to explain how by moving to Southern California, Harry took a page directly out of Diana’s book. “She was talking about buying a property in Malibu [saying] that would be ‘really great’ for the boys to have freedom so that they could surf,” Pearce told the outlet. “Because they’re both very sporty, you know, but they could surf, they could roller blade, they could Frisbee. So, she’d be in complete favor.”

Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

It wasn’t the first interview Diana had been mentioned in recently. Harry also struck up a conversation about his mother during the AppleTV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See with Oprah Winfrey. The Duke referred to Meghan’s experience with vicious tabloid rumors as “history repeating itself.”

“My biggest regret is not making more of a stance earlier on in my relationship with my wife and calling out the racism when I did,” he explained. “History was repeating itself.” He recalled his mother’s experience with the press and her quest for freedom.

“My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn't white and now look what's happened. You want to talk about history repeating itself, they're not going to stop until [Meghan] dies," he said.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down from their royal roles and start a new life wasn’t an easy one, but Diana would have been proud of them for taking the road less traveled.