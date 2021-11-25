It’s been over a year since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made Montecito, California their official residence. That also means they’re celebrating their second ever Thanksgiving in the U.S. and I bet you’re dying to know what their plans are. I mean, what better a way for them to get into the spirit of the season than to create their own Turkey Day traditions? Fortunately, Meghan Markle recently shared her and Harry’s Thanksgiving 2021 plans during an interview with Ellen Degeneres, and they’re adorable enough to make you want to help them set the table.

While chatting with Ellen, Meghan said: “I love to cook. And we’ll be home and just sort of relax and settle in. It’s our second Thanksgiving at home in California. It’ll be nice, it’ll be really nice.” She also expressed how much joy living in the sunniest regions of the Golden State has brought them: “...we've just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home, but I think it's just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great.”

Meghan has a special place in her heart for Thanksgiving. After all, it’s a holiday that’s centered on the culinary arts, which is something Meghan has expressed her passion for. She even used to write for a cooking blog called The Tig before she met Prince Harry.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Meghan even described her perfect Thanksgiving turkey recipe. According to Mirror, she explained that she doesn’t bake her turkey in the oven and instead opts for cooking it on the barbecue, claiming that it gives it a “crispy skin” and enhances its flavor. I don’t know about you, but my mouth is watering just thinking about it.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

This is also the first Thanksgiving since the birth of the couple’s daughter, Lilibet, who was born earlier this year on June 4. During her interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Meghan also spoke about how important fighting for paid parental leave in the U.S. has become for her ever since becoming a mother.

“I think people truly forget or don’t even know that in this country, it’s one of only six countries in the entire world, and the only wealthy nation in the entire world, that does not mandate and have a federal paid leave program,” Meghan said. She also expressed that if you’re a parent, you know how important and difficult it is to be able to spend time with your child, especially as you bond with them during the first few months of their lives. She spoke on these issues in her letter to the U.S. Congress that she penned on Oct. 20.

Since Thanksgiving is a holiday centered on spending time with your family and loved ones, it feels particularly poignant for Meghan to discuss this so close to the holidays. Clearly, she wants every family to have a Thanksgiving as magical as hers, and I’m all for it.