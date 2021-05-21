Archie Said 1 Of His First Words In Reference To Princess Diana

A baby’s first words are always so heartwarming — and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex know everything about those warm and fuzzies firsthand now that their firstborn, Archie, is 2 years old. In The Me You Can’t See, the Duke’s new Apple TV+ documentary series co-produced by Oprah, he opened up about his son initially learning words like “mama” and “papa.” But the toddler’s vocabulary went beyond identifying his parents — and Baby Archie said “Grandma” Diana as one of his first words. I’m not tearing up, you’re tearing up!

Not a day goes by where the world doesn’t miss Princess Diana deeply, and fans of the royal family can’t help but think about what an amazing grandma she would be to her four grandchildren: William and Kate’s George, Charlotte, and Louis, along with Harry and Meghan’s Archie (not to mention the power couple’s baby No. 2, which is on the way). Those who knew Diana frequently say she’s present in spirit — which is why it’s so touching that Baby Archie is already recognizing his late grandmother.

“I’ve got a photo up in his nursery, and one of the first words that he said, apart from ‘Mama’ and ‘Papa,’ was then ‘Grandma.’ Grandma Diana,” Harry said in the docuseries. “It’s the sweetest thing, but at the same time it makes me really sad, because she should be here.”

Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images

Harry’s words about his mother are so spot-on. While it’s beautiful to know that 2-year-old Archie already knows about his beloved grandma and her legacy, facts are facts: Diana’s unexpected death could have been avoided had it not been for what the Duke called “the ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices” in an official statement on May 20, 2021.

Prince Harry’s docuseries about mental health and emotional wellness was the perfect space to discuss the unfair treatment some individuals in the royal family have faced. Beyond Diana’s death (for which many people still blame the paparazzi), other royals like Harry and Meghan continue to be regularly mistreated by the British press. This toxic energy could take a toll on anyone’s mental health, and Harry further noted that these days, these “unethical” practices are even more common.

“To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it… That is the first step towards justice and truth,” Harry said in the statement, which directly addresses how a BBC reporter lied to Diana in order to secure that one interview from 1995. “Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these — and even worse — are still widespread today. Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication.”

When it comes to mental health, Harry seriously tells it like it is, and I can’t wait to hear more of his perspective and others’ on The Me You Can’t See, out now on Apple TV+.