It’s been over a decade since Kesha and Pitbull teamed up to one of the catchiest lumberjack-inspired hooks of all time, but it seems like one of the stars’ contributions was erased recently. On Aug. 17, fans noticed that Kesha’s name was removed from the “Timber” music video on YouTube, and her image was also no longer in the thumbnail. But fear not — Mr. Worldwide is going to make sure this wrong is set right.

Shortly after the name removal went viral, Pitbull addressed the issue on social media. “[Kesha] and I have an incredible song together. Nothing will change this,” the singer wrote. “Team Pitbull is looking into this matter. Always nothing but love for Kesha, Dale!”

It’s not yet clear why the video’s title and image was suddenly changed nearly 11 years after it was originally posted to YouTube.

As of Aug. 19, one day after Pitbull’s statement, the YouTube video for “Timber” now includes Kesha’s name again, though the thumbnail image is still only a shot of Pitbull.

It’s not surprising Kesha fans were quick to fight to have her name reinstated to “Timber.” The 2013 song holds an important place in the pop star’s discography, marking her last single before a years-long silence due to her lawsuit against producer Dr. Luke. For three years after “Timber,” Kesha was unable to release her own music, so of course it hit a nerve for fans to see her name disappear from the song.

Thankfully, things are much better for Kesha now. After finally freeing herself from her record label obligations by releasing 2017’s Rainbow, 2020’s High Road, 2023’s Gag Order, the superstar is launching her true comeback with her first independently released single “Joyride.” She’s also reclaiming some of her most iconic early work, changing the lyrics to “TiK ToK” in recent live performances and even announcing plans to re-record her first hit once she has the rights to do so.

It’s clear 2024 is Kesha’s year, and she’s not about to let some bizarre YouTube title change put a damper on her joyride.