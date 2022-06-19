Perrie From Little Mix Just Announced Her Engagement With A Stunning Instagram

Perrie Edwards is set to tie the knot! The Little Mix singer announced her engagement to professional soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Saturday, June 18 in a romantic Instagram post that showed off stunning pics of the oceanside proposal. You’ll want to see Perrie Edwards’ engagement Instagram with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to see how it all went down.

The 28-year-old pop star took to IG to announce that she and Oxlade-Chamberlain, who have been reportedly dating since 2016 and welcomed their first child in August 2021, are now set to marry. Edwards dropped the big engagement reveal in an Instagram post on June 18 with a super sweet series of photos. "Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!," Edwards captioned the Instagram post, which captures the moment they got engaged. The pics feature the two in a stunning scene on the beach at sunset, and show the special moments of Oxlade-Chamberlain popping the question on one knee, the two kissing and embracing afterwards, and Edwards sporting the new diamond ring on her hand.

Naturally, Edwards’ followers on Instagram were super excited for her next chapter and showed their support for the singer in the comments section, including her fellow Little Mix members. Leigh-Anne Pinnock wrote, "So happy for you both 😍😍❤️❤️," while Jade Thirwall responded with a crying and heart emoji.

Edwards announced her first child with Oxlade-Chamberlain in a sweet Instagram post back in August 2021. “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️,” she captioned the post, which included two pictures of her newborn at the time. One pic featured a close-up of the baby’s little hand, while the other showed Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain holding their child’s foot. Oxlade-Chamberlain shared the same pics on his IG and captioned the post, “Welcome to the world little one 😍❤️ 21/08/21.”

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain reportedly began dating in November 2016 but didn’t confirm their relationship until January 2017. The engagement is an exciting new step for the lovebirds, and fans are certainly hoping to catch glimpses of their wedding soon.